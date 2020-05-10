There are plenty of incredibly cool smartphones on the market right now. From the latest and greatest iPhone to a series of Samsung and LG models that make it easy to keep in touch and watch shows on the go, there's certainly no lack of options when it comes to selecting a smartphone that's right for you.
The only problem is that the average lifespan of a smartphone in today's world is a mere two years—meaning that countless phones are tossed in the garbage or abandoned in order to make way for the latest and flashiest model that offers at best a handful of new features that you don't really need.
Enter the Teracube Smartphone. As the world's most eco-friendly smartphone, this powerful all-in-one sidekick comes with an all-day battery, gorilla glass screen, octa-core processor, and tons of storage space—along with a 4-year warranty that ensures it will be able to stand the test of time.
Featured in leading tech publications including Engadget, Digital Trends and Tech Radar, the Teracube allows you to take stunning photos, stay in touch with family and friends, and stream your favorite content in all of its HD glory thanks to a brilliant 6.2-inch display.
You'll also be able to tackle all of your daily tasks with ease thanks to a super-fast MediaTek Helio processor, and since the Teracube is completely unlocked it's easy to activate with go-to carrier services such as AT&T, T-Mobile, and GSM.
But perhaps most importantly, the makers of the Teracube adhere to a strict fix-don't-replace mentality—meaning that you'll be doing your part for the Earth by using a smartphone that can last for several years longer than competing models.
Do your wallet and your planet a favor by grabbing a Teracube Smartphone for just $298.99—over 10% off its usual price right now.
Prices are subject to change.
