OPPO's upcoming foldable phone will let you boss your Mac around remotely

Pete Lau teased a new software feature for the Find N5 that will let users remotely control their Mac.

Lau shared an image showing the Find N5 connected to a MacBook, with a “Remote PC Control” menu confirming the connection and file-sharing abilities.

This seems to build on the “O+ interconnection” tech, which is similar to O+ Connect for fast file sharing between OPPO and OnePlus phones.

With the OPPO Find N5 launch just around the corner, the company's head honcho shared a sneak peek at a new handy feature: remote Mac control.

Pete Lau, OPPO’s chief product officer, teased a standout software feature for their upcoming foldable. In a post on X, he revealed that the Find N5 will let users remotely control their Mac, making it easy to view and edit files on the go.

Tech should make life easy and seamless. That’s why we’ve developed a system for the #OPPOFindN5 to remotely control your Mac—enabling real-time file viewing and editing, enhancing your productivity, and ensuring smoother interaction between devices.More details coming at our… pic.twitter.com/qO5mNHWIXDFebruary 17, 2025

This feature isn’t exactly a surprise. OPPO’s ColorOS design director, Chen Xi, had already hinted at it by sharing a Weibo post showing a macOS desktop mirrored on a partially folded Find N5. In the image, the top half of the device displayed the macOS screen, while the bottom half functioned as a keyboard.

Lau’s latest teaser featured an image of the Oppo Find N5 hooked up to a MacBook. The phone’s screen showed a “Remote PC Control” menu, with a connected Mac seemingly tied to the same account as the Find N5.

The Find N5’s remote control menu suggests it can handle multiple connected devices. At the same time, the Mac’s screen confirms the link, allowing file access from the Find N5. Pete Lau is set to reveal more details about this feature at a February 20 event, where the Find N5 is scheduled to debut.

(Image credit: Pete Lau / X)

This feature goes beyond just mirroring a Mac’s screen on the Oppo Find N5—it also lets users control the computer remotely.

From what Xi revealed earlier, this feature seems to build on the "O+ interconnection" tech (machine translated). That probably ties into O+ Connect, an app already out there for iOS that lets OPPO and OnePlus phones swap files at speeds rivaling AirDrop.

While the Find N5 is bringing some fresh ideas to the table, it’s not the first Android device to pull off remote macOS control. Vivo’s high-end Android phones, including its foldables, have been doing this in China for a while thanks to the OriginOS skin. So, OPPO’s stepping into some already-tested territory.

Since Lau has been hyping this feature to a global crowd, it’s a safe bet that OPPO will roll it out in international versions of the Find N5. And why not? It’s shaping up to be a killer productivity tool for all kinds of scenarios.