A recent set of alleged renders suggests the Pixel Watch 4 will charge from new "side-mounted" contact points.

Rumors add that Google will debut a new charging system for the Pixel Watch 4, so it can stand on its side while charging, like a small clock.

Older Pixel Watch 4 rumors allege the same design, thinner bezels, and a larger size to potentially fit a bigger battery.

Google's event for its new devices takes place on August 20.

Leaks surrounding Google's 2025 releases continue, as a new rendering suggests a charging input change for its watch.

A recent Pixel Watch 4 render, posted by Android Headlines, alleges the device will have users charging it from a slightly different angle. According to the publication, Google has supposedly moved the watch's charging pins to the left side of its body. The post states that the left side will feature an "indentation" with "two charging contacts" inside.

Now, it's expected that the Pixel Watch 4 will sit on its left side to charge, meaning the display can now face users, almost like a mini-clock.

The publication also revealed a rumored rendering of the charging cable and holder for the Pixel Watch 4. It seems the charging cradle will feature a small dip to accommodate the Pixel Watch 4's circular body.

It also shows the two spaces where those side-mounted charging contact points will likely sit.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

This isn't the first time we've heard something curious about the Pixel Watch 4's charging; remember its massive render leak from April. On the surface, the renders purport that Google will stick with its design from the past three generations: a circular watch face and a crown on the right side. However, these renders claim the Pixel Watch 4 will sport thinner bezels, potentially moving us closer to the dream we all have for Google's smartwatch.

One aspect of these renders that caught some eyes was that the Pixel Watch 4's back panel seemingly lacked its charging pins. It was previously assumed that these two indents on the device's older renders were buttons, but theories have veered toward charging.

The Pixel Watch 4 is rumored to have 41mm and 45mm variants, just like the Pixel Watch 3. However, the device is reportedly slightly thicker than before. This leads to speculation that Google could pack an even bigger battery into the Pixel Watch 4.

Elsewhere, pricing has become the object of consumer concerns, which is where rumors from mid-July come in. There's a chance that Google will keep its Pixel Watch 4 pricing similar to the Pixel Watch 3. As a refresher, the Pixel Watch 3 saw the following prices: $349 (41mm Wi-Fi model), $399 (LTE), $399 ( 45mm Wi-Fi), and $449 (45mm LTE).