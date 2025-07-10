Is this a glitch? The Pixel Watch 3 price keeps dropping during Prime Day

The Google Pixel Watch 3 was my favorite Android smartwatch I reviewed last year, and the first choice of most of my Android-loving colleagues. Most of them paid the full $350–400 for one, and may feel some regret looking at this 32%-off Prime Day deal: The Pixel Watch 3 is just $237.49 ($112.50 off) on Amazon, while the larger 45mm model is $115 off.

Google started off Prime Day with both models at $100 off, all-time lows for this expensive smartwatch. Maybe the response wasn't what the company hoped, for it's knocked the price down even lower, and may continue to dial down the price in hopes of snaring Pixel owners.

Now you have to play chicken with Google and your fellow Android fans, holding out with the Watch 3 in your cart and hoping it keeps falling without going out of stock.

✅Recommended if: You want all of Google's best Wear OS smarts, Gemini integration, and Fitbit training tools in a comfortable and striking watch design.

❌Skip this deal if: You want to hold out for the Pixel Watch 4 — knowing you'll have to pay full price — or want a longer-lasting, dumber Fitbit like the Fitbit Sense 2 or Versa 4.

The Pixel Watch 3 currently runs Wear OS 5 with Google Assistant, but Gemini is rolling out to the Watch 3 as we speak, and Wear OS 6 will roll out in late summer or early fall. Having personally tested the new UI at Google I/O, I'm really excited for this version of Wear OS, with better watch faces, smoother UI, and better battery life.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

All of this is to say, if you buy the Pixel Watch 3 now, you're paying over $100 less and are due to get a much better experience than early adopters did, with smarter voice commands and longer stretches between charges.

I'm admittedly excited to see if the Pixel Watch 4 delivers even better upgrades, but given both the Galaxy Watch 8 and OnePlus Watch 3 got price increases this year, I'm worried that Google will follow suit. This may be your last chance to get a relatively cheap Pixel Watch (at least until Black Friday).

If you want to save even more money, you can buy the Pixel Watch 2 for $148.99 (50% off) as well. I hesitate to recommend it as much, simply because it gets one less year of software support and has a dimmer, smaller display than the Watch 3. But if you're on a budget, the Pixel Watch 3 vs. 2 gap isn't that massive, as you still get the same performance and health sensors.