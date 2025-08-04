What you need to know

The Pixel Watch 4 Wi-Fi models (41mm and 45mm) are reportedly sticking to last year’s prices—$349 and $399, respectively.

On the other hand, both LTE versions are expected to drop by $50, which is a nice surprise.

The Pixel Watch 4 is also tipped to hit 50% in just 15 minutes now, with 80% in about 30.

A new report hints at the possible pricing for the Pixel Watch 4 lineup, and things are looking pretty promising for buyers.

According to Android Headlines, the Wi-Fi Pixel Watch 4 models in both 41mm and 45mm are expected to stick with last year’s pricing. On the other hand, the LTE models might drop by $50 compared to the Pixel Watch 3.

The outlet says the Pixel Watch 4 will launch in the U.S. at the same $349 starting price as last year’s model. Chances are, the £349 / AU$579 price tags will stick around for other regions too.

This rumored price covers the 41mm Wi-Fi model, and according to Android Headlines, the 45mm Wi-Fi version is holding steady at $399.

LTE gets cheaper

Furthermore, the report suggests the Pixel Watch 4 LTE models will be easier on the wallet this year. The 41mm LTE version is tipped to land at $399, down $50 from last year’s $449. The same goes for the 45mm LTE model, which could drop to $449 from $499.

The Pixel Watch 4 pricing seems to line up with some of your favorite Wear OS smartwatches, such as the Galaxy Watch 8.

Furthermore, the report says buying the Pixel Watch 4 will score you six months of Fitbit Premium and a free month of YouTube Premium thrown in.

With Fitbit Premium, you’ll get access to in-depth health insights, guided workouts, and a solid lineup of meditation and mindfulness sessions. YouTube Premium, on the other hand, removes ads, lets you save videos for offline viewing, and unlocks full access to YouTube Music.

Charging could get a boost

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The report also suggests the Pixel Watch 4 will juice up 25% faster, thanks to a revamped side/dock charger. It’s expected to hit 50% in just 15 minutes, which is way quicker than the Pixel Watch 3’s 24 to 28 minutes. Even better, getting to 80% should take around 30 minutes, down from the previous 35 to 50.

However, while some users may find a few perks with the new side-mounted pogo pin charger, it’s not all upside. Since it’s a fresh design, finding third-party chargers might be tricky at launch. Plus, those visible pogo pins on the side could be a bit of an eyesore and might not play nice with existing watch cases.