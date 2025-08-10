What you need to know

A new leak suggests we can expect a new Quick Charge Dock, a Gen 3 sensor hub, and 25% faster charging speeds for the Pixel Watch 4.

The upgraded sensor hub promises more accurate health and fitness tracking.

Built-in Gemini support is said to be coming, along with a charger that can detect moisture.

Leaks about the Pixel Watch 4 have been everywhere, but now we're finally getting a glimpse of the new charging pins, and it seems like they're on the side of the watch this time.

A Reddit leak showing alleged retailer slides breaks down some Pixel Watch 4 upgrades, including shifted charging pins, a new Quick Charge Dock (Gen 3 sensor hub), and 25% faster charging (via 9to5Google).

Based on the leak, the next-generation sensor hub should offer greater precision for health and fitness metrics. While these are promising signs, the true performance of the new sensors won't be known until the watch is officially released and can be tested.

The latest leak backs earlier claims of a side-mounted charging system for the Pixel Watch 4, with the contacts now built into the watch casing. This confirms it as its new charging method.

The images show two POGO charging pins on the smartwatch’s left side, placed at each end of the speaker grill.

Upgraded sensors and a sharper display

The text frames the Pixel Watch 4 as a major step up from its predecessors, calling out improvements in display clarity and overall responsiveness.

Furthermore, the report validates earlier speculation about improved battery life for the Pixel Watch 4. The document outlines a 30-hour life for the 41mm model and a 40-hour life for the 45mm model.

The leaked retailer slides note that the Pixel Watch 4 will come with Gemini built in and a redesigned charger featuring moisture detection, a detail that will likely get a deeper dive during the launch presentation.

The Pixel Watch 4 is said to feature a redesigned charging interface that also lets it function as a bedside clock while docked.

Google is most likely set to pull the wraps off the Pixel Watch 4 on August 20, sharing the spotlight with the Pixel 10 lineup and the Pixel Buds 2a.