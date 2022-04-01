Explore Audio

Back Bay Duet 50

Best cheap wireless earbuds under $100 in 2022

By Ted Kritsonis published

You don’t need to spend a fortune on great wireless earbuds when a perfect pair is available on the cheap. So here are our top picks!

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 pick up this previously Buds Pro-exclusive feature

By Jay Bonggolto published

Samsung has rolled out the Galaxy Buds Pro's 360 Audio feature to the Galaxy Buds 2 in a new software update.

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 laptop

Best wireless headphones under $50 in 2022

By Ted Kritsonis published

For the tightest of budgets.

Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Earbuds

Best noise-canceling wireless earbuds 2022

By Joe Maring, Chris Wedel, Ted Kritsonis published

Plug your ears in — and the noise out.

best wireless earbuds

Best wireless earbuds 2022

By Ted Kritsonis published

The best wireless earbuds are comfortable, sound great, don’t cost too much, and easily fit in your pocket. Here are some of our favorites that check all of those boxes!

Sony WH-1000XM4

Best wireless headphones 2022

By Ted Kritsonis published

You could trip over how many Bluetooth headphones are out there now, but which ones are worth putting on your ears? We've got the best wireless headphones you can buy in 2021.

Best smart speakers

Best smart speaker 2022

By Andrew Myrick last updated

If you're looking for a good, affordable smart speaker but don't know where to start, we get it. There are many options, so we compiled a list of some of our favorites to help you get started!

Oneplus Buds Z2 Case

OnePlus Nord Buds pass through FCC, suggesting a launch could be imminent

By Andrew Myrick published

Following last month's leaked renders, the OnePlus Nord Buds have passed through the FCC. This means we could see new OnePlus earbuds any day now.

Echo Dots

Amazon Echo Dot & Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen) review: Having a ball

By Jeramy Johnson published

Amazon Echo Buds

This Amazon deal gets you a pair of Echo Buds for over half off

By Patrick Farmer published

Deals It's as simple as that: buy a pair of Echo Buds on Amazon right now and you'll save $70.

