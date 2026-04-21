Latest about Oppo

OPPO Find X9 Ultra review photos

OPPO Find X9 Ultra review: This world-class camera is also a phone

By Harish Jonnalagadda published

I used the Find X9 Ultra as my daily driver for just under two weeks, and I'm convinced that this is the ultimate camera flagship of 2026.

Oppo
OPPO Find X9 Ultra hands-on testing

OPPO Find X9 Ultra hands-on: Is this the best camera phone of 2026?

By Harish Jonnalagadda published

The Find X9 Ultra has a design reminiscent of traditional cameras, and it looks incredible.

2 Comments
Oppo
OPPO Reno 15 Pro review on Android Central

OPPO's Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 are the flagship killers you deserve in 2026

By Harish Jonnalagadda published

Just look at it With exquisite designs and flagship-tier cameras, OPPO outdid itself this year.

Just look at it
OPPO Find N6 review on Android Central

OPPO Find N6 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: We have a clear winner

By Roydon Cerejo published

Finding OPPO The OPPO Find N6 is one of the best foldables in 2026, giving stiff competition to even Samsung's brilliant Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Finding OPPO

OPPO puts the Find X9 Ultra and 'global' in the same sentence, teases April debut

By Nickolas Diaz published

Ultra worldwide You read that right. OPPO teased a global debut for the Find X9 Ultra, and I'm getting starry-eyed over what its camera will look like.

Ultra worldwide
OPPO Find N6 review on Android Central

OPPO's Find N6 foldable has a unique multitasking feature that Google needs to steal immediately

By Harish Jonnalagadda published

How To OPPO just launched the Find N6, and the foldable comes with a brand-new multitasking feature called Free-Flow Window that mimics desktop windows.

How To
OPPO Find N6 review on Android Central

OPPO Find N6 review: The next step in foldable evolution

By Harish Jonnalagadda published

Finding greatness With a fully creaseless panel, the OPPO Find N6 is the next evolution in foldable tech.

Finding greatness
OPPO Find N6 hands-on testing

I used the OPPO Find N6 — this is the creaseless foldable I've always wanted

By Harish Jonnalagadda published

Look ma no crease I switched to the Find N6 as my daily driver, and this foldable has a unique feature: an entirely creaseless inner panel.

Look ma no crease
OPPO Find N6 launch event teaser

OPPO Find N6 is launching globally March 17, and I'm very excited about this feature

By Harish Jonnalagadda published

No crease OPPO Find N6 is launching globally on March 17, and it is getting a Zero-Feel Crease that's designed to not have any visible crease on the inner panel.

No crease

OPPO, MediaTek let 'Omni' take the MWC 2026 stage, as the gateway to AI and the physical world

By Nickolas Diaz published

Showtime OPPO, MediaTek showcased several AI innovations through their partnership during MWC 2026.

Showtime
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Archives