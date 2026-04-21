There's no doubt in my mind that the Find X9 Ultra is the ultimate camera flagship of 2026. OPPO outdid itself this year, and the Find X9 Ultra not only measures up to the Vivo's excellent X300 Ultra, but exceeds it in key areas. The main 200MP camera is incredible in its own right, but it's the second 200MP 3x tele lens that stands out the most, and there's even a 10x optical zoom camera, delivering the kind of versatility that you just don't see on a phone. But it isn't just about the cameras; there's a massive 7,050mAh battery that lasts a day and a half even with heavy use, 100W charging, and the latest Qualcomm internals. It's easy, then, to see that the Find X9 Ultra is in a league of its own. The best part? It's launching globally.

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I attend a lot of briefings, and most of these are mundane; I listen to a product guy talk about whatever device is launching, ask a few questions, and be on my way. But when OPPO showed off the Find X9 Ultra, there was a palpable sense of excitement; that particular meeting had over 50 journalists, and we could feel that this phone was different.

That's why I was excited to get my hands on the Find X9 Ultra; I used the phone as my daily driver for close to two weeks now, and it's just as good as the Vivo X300 Ultra — something I didn't think I would say this year. In fact, I prefer the design of the Find X9 Ultra, it somehow has an even bigger 7,050mAh battery, and the software has meaningful features and great customizability.

But those are all secondary considerations. If you're eyeing this phone, it's because of the cameras, and to say that OPPO took things to a whole new level would be an understatement. The Find X9 Ultra has two 200MP cameras, but it's the size of the sensors that's notable: the 200MP 3x tele lens has a huge 1/1.28-inch sensor, making it the biggest telephoto module yet. The main 200MP camera is a 1/1.2-inch sensor, and it's clear that OPPO is positioning the Find X9 Ultra as the best flagship camera of 2026. Coming in at £1,499 ($2,023) for the 12GB/512GB edition, it costs the same as the Galaxy S26 Ultra, but you're getting so much more, as you'll see in this review.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Having switched to the phone from the Vivo X300 Ultra, I'll admit that both devices excel when it comes to the cameras, but the Find X9 Ultra just has that little bit of an edge, and that ultimately makes it a better overall choice. Just like Vivo, OPPO is launching the Find X9 Ultra globally, and the phone will make its way to most countries in Asia, as well as the U.K. and other regions in the west.

There's so much to talk about with the cameras, with OPPO touting dozens of new features. The Find X9 Ultra comes with a new generation of Hasselblad Master Camera System, and the brand notes that all five cameras on the device are class-leading in their own right.

This camera system is on another level entirely

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The 200MP main camera uses an f/1.5 Sony Lytia LYT-901 1/1.12-inch sensor with a 23mm focal length and OIS. Vivo uses the same sensor in the X300 Ultra, but it has a default focal length of 35mm. Having used the two, I prefer the 23mm focal length on the Find X9 Ultra, as it's a little easier to use. The main camera has better HDR and dynamic range across the board, and that's evident when using the phone against the Find X8 Ultra and the Find X9 Pro. OPPO's Lumo imaging engine is now able to take full advantage of the 200MP sensor, and it doubles as a native 2x lens, delivering shots at 50MP.

It's the 200MP f/2.2 OmniVision OV52A 3x telephoto lens that gives the phone a definite edge. The 1/1.28-inch sensor is the biggest tele lens on a phone yet, and if anything, it's bigger than the 1/1.3-inch main camera of the Galaxy S26 Ultra — and this is the secondary lens. The lens has a 70mm focal length, and it gets OIS as well. OPPO says that the lens takes in 8.9 times the amount of light as the S26 Ultra, and that's clearly evident when using it to shoot 3x photos at night. The telephoto lens produces clean shots at 6x as well, and you get 50MP shots at optical quality. And it doubles as a macro shooter, taking photos of objects just 15cm away.

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Now, the Find X9 Ultra has another tele lens, and it uses the 50MP f/3.5 Samsung JNL sensor. This is a native 10x tele shooter, and it has a 1/2.75-inch sensor and 230mm focal length. It has a unique prism system to accommodate the sensor in the phone, and it delivers lossless photos at up to 20x. Now, taking photos at 10x handheld is challenging enough as it is, and as such the lens has a unique sensor-shift stabilization system designed to help in this regard. Oh, and it takes portrait shots too.

Finally, there's the wide-angle lens, which is a 50MP f/2.0 Sony LYT-600 1/1.95-inch sensor with 14mm focal length. This lens is at least a known quantity, and it gets autofocus. Up front is a 50MP Samsung JN5 sensor, and it also has autofocus.

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OPPO lavished just as much attention on the image tuning as the physical cameras, and the Find X9 Ultra gets a new Hasselblad Master Mode that's even better. It uses an entirely different architecture to the standard Auto mode, and OPPO says it produces shots with no use of AI whatsoever — you have full control over the entire imaging chain. There are other custom modes, and the phone is the only one to come with Hasselblad's Natural Color Solution with HDR. You can shoot 50MP RAW as well, and it has additional extras when shooting video.

All five lenses can shoot 4K60 in Dolby Vision, and you can easily switch between the lenses and get the same color rendition. This is a big point of contention on most flagships, as while the main camera is usually good, the auxiliary lenses don't quite measure up — that isn't an issue on the Find X9 Ultra, and it makes shooting videos on the phone an absolute joy. The dual 200MP cameras can shoot 4K120 video, and there's 8K30, a new addition this year.