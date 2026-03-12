Four phones you should buy instead of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Click for next article

I get it; you're a long-time Samsung fan, and you've been eagerly waiting for the brand to deliver decent upgrades with the Galaxy S26 Ultra this year. Maybe you wanted to see newer camera sensors, a sleeker design, a bigger battery that uses silicon-carbon tech, or even something as routine as Qi 2 magnets integrated into the device.

However, Samsung once again chose to play it safe, delivering a phone that barely qualifies as an iterative upgrade. Sure, there are subtle design changes and the usual hardware tweaks, but I'd argue that the S26 Ultra isn't that different to the Galaxy S23 Ultra when it comes to the fundamentals.

While Samsung is content to rehash the same phone year after year, that isn't the case with other phone brands. Chinese manufacturers are pushing the boundaries of phone tech, and if you're willing to try move away from Samsung — as daunting as that sounds — there are plenty of great alternatives available.

I'm listing four devices that I like better than the S26 Ultra; these are all phones I've used at least for a month or so, and as someone who gets to try out over 75 phones in a year, I'd like to think I know what I'm talking about when it comes to this category.

Find X9 Pro

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The Find X9 Pro is my go-to recommendation if you're ready to upgrade this year. The phone has amazing cameras, powerful internals, and a huge battery. Of course, that's standard on most flagships these days, but the Find X9 Pro just does things a little better than its rivals, and that's the reason I used the phone for the better part of four months. Usually, I'd just use a Pixel as my daily driver, but the X9 Pro's software is good enough that it proved to be a viable alternative — OPPO didn't put a foot wrong with this phone.

I also like the design, and the X9 Pro has a really good in-hand feel. The phone has proven to be durable in the four months I used it; after taking close to a dozen tumbles, I don't see any visible damage whatsoever. The MediaTek-powered internals are just as powerful as the latest Qualcomm-based phones, and honestly, there aren't many flaws to point out. The one point of contention is that the X9 Pro has limited global availability, but it is on sale in the U.K. and select western markets, so that's good to see.

The main reason you'll want to consider the Find X9 Pro is the cameras; thanks to a new imaging engine and closer collaboration with Hasselblad, OPPO took things to a new level, and the phone takes groundbreaking photos and videos. The main lens comes alive in challenging scenarios, the tele shooter is great at 3.7x and doubles as a portrait lens, and even the wide-angle is pretty good. After taking thousands of photos in six countries, I'm convinced that the Find X9 Pro has one of the best cameras of any phone.

Vivo X300 Pro

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

I'll admit that the Find X9 Pro is a better all-rounder, but when it comes to the cameras, Vivo's X300 Pro is at the top of my list. Vivo has done a tremendous job with its camera efforts over the last two years, and I prefer the brand's color science and tuning. While the camera sensors aren't too different to the Find X9 Pro, Vivo just has a bit of an edge with its tuning algorithms, and in this category, even a slender advantage makes a difference.

The X300 Pro nails the technicalities; the cameras take stunning photos in just about any lighting scenario, and the portrait shots in particular are among the best of any phone available today. There isn't much to fault with the rest of the phone; it has the same caliber of internals as the Find X9 Pro, and a huge battery. The only annoyance is that the model sold in western markets has a smaller 5,440mAh battery, while the Asian model gets a 6,510mAh battery.

Vivo also overhauled its software with the X300 Pro, rolling out OriginOS globally. The interface is sleeker, has better fluidity, and extensive customizability. While the X300 Pro isn't available in North America, the cameras alone make it a huge upgrade over the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and Vivo is doing a decent job bringing the device to select western markets.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

I didn't think I'd enjoy using the Xiaomi 17 Ultra as much as I did; Xiaomi addressed a lot of the lingering software issues, and the cameras are even better this year. Xiaomi is the only brand that's still using a 1-inch sensor on its main camera, and the 17 Ultra is a true imaging powerhouse.

But what I like even better is that the brand ironed out issues with its tuning algorithms, leading to better-quality photos across the board. And I like the design this year; the green model looks exquisite, and thanks to a bigger battery, I didn't have any issues using the 17 Ultra while traveling.

Xiaomi's software still isn't quite as good as its Chinese rivals, but I'll admit that it is better than previous years. Another upside is that the 17 Ultra is available in the U.K. and other western countries, and while it costs the same as the S26 Ultra, you get much better cameras.