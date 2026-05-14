This simple Google Search trick removes all the AI bloat

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Google Search looks a lot different these days as the brand shoves AI into just about every facet of its business. In spite of AI Overviews not offering much in the way of tangible information, Google shoves these summaries at the top of any search query.

Thankfully, there's a workaround. Google has a Web filter mode that removes all the AI Overviews, Knowledge cards, and all the other extraneous features the search giant added to its results over the last decade. In this Web mode, you basically get ten blue links when you search, and it's such a difference that I now use this mode as my default in Chrome for Android as well as the web.

What is the Web mode in Google Search?

All you need to do is add &udm=14 to the end of a search query to trigger the Web mode in Google Search. Google introduced this mode a few years ago, and it's one of the tabs in the Search interface, alongside News, Images, and so on. Now, doing this manually to every query is going to be tedious, and the good folks at Tedium built a microsite that uses the URL parameter as default.