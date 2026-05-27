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What you need to know

A tipster claims that Google is working on a new warning system for the Play Store that would let users know if an app on their phone has left.

There's nothing concrete yet, but there are assumptions that this could involve devs who've removed their apps willingly or otherwise.

Recent Play Store reports have highlighted its ability to inform users if a listed app is prone to using up too much phone battery.

In the interest of user security, it's been reported that Google might have new warnings on the way about apps that are no more.

Tipster AssembleDebug was digging through the Play Store's latest version when they reportedly discovered work for a new security-focused warning system (via Android Authority). According to the tipster, Google is seemingly working on alerting users to apps on their devices that are no longer supported or available via the Play Store. There were a few early strings of code in the Play Store app that supposedly reference this.

Android Central's Take This sounds like when a phone no longer receives updates from whatever company. It becomes a security issue. Users should know that they'll be without security updates that keep them safe. Likewise, I would want to know if an app got axed from the Play Store because of a developer mishap or they don't want it there anymore. That level of security can feel like a safety blanket for most users.

One string discovered says, "...was removed from Google Play and will no longer receive updates." Another string instance seems to offer more, such as detailing the name of one app, while also informing you of a number (say 2 more) that have also been removed from the store. To that, the tipster states that the Play Store's alerts can "change depending on the number of apps removed."