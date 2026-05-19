This Google AI tool can now build Android apps from text prompts
Google AI Studio can now build full Android apps from a text prompt.
What you need to know
- Google AI Studio can now build native Android apps directly from simple text prompts in the browser.
- Apps are built using Kotlin and Jetpack Compose with support for GPS, Bluetooth, and NFC.
- Google now lets users preview Android apps instantly using an embedded Android Emulator.
Google is making Android app development much more accessible, as starting today, users can now build full native Android apps directly from text prompts inside Google AI Studio.
Google says the feature is aimed at both experienced developers who want to prototype apps faster and beginners building their first Android app. According to the company, the generated apps are proper native Android apps built using Kotlin, which means they can be installed on devices and shared with others like any normal Android app.
Since these apps are built using Jetpack Compose and Kotlin, they also support things like offline functionality, background services, and deeper hardware integrations such as GPS, Bluetooth, and NFC.