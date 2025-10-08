Over the past six months, my smartphone journey has gone something like this: Galaxy Z Fold 6 > Pixel 9 Pro Fold > Galaxy Z Fold 7 > Oppo Find N5. And for the better part of the last week, I've had the pleasure of using Google's latest foldable phone, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

While that's not nearly enough time to provide a full review, I have come to a few realizations about the overall experience so far while I work on testing, benchmarking, and putting the phone through its paces.

It's heavier than I expected

Upon taking it out of the box, the very first thing I noticed was how heavy it felt. To be fair, I was coming from the two thinnest and lightest foldable phones on the market. However, what has surprised me is that the feeling has yet to truly subside, as I still notice the heft of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold on a regular basis.

What makes this funny is that it's just a single gram heavier than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, as the only external design changes made come in the form of some new colors. Google didn't mess around too much with the formula it crafted with last year's model, which made competing foldable phones look comical in comparison. This year, it's kind of the other way around, as the Find N5 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 are quite a bit slimmer and lighter than Google's offering.

Frankly, I'm not really sure if there's anything that Google needs to do from a design perspective, besides maybe make the 10 Pro Fold thinner. However, if that were to happen, I do worry a bit about what kind of compromises Google would have to make just for the sake of slimming down.

Beyond that, everything else with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is exactly the same as I remembered from when I used the 9 Pro Fold on a daily basis. That includes the excellent display combination that Google has here, giving you a "regular" phone when closed, but unfolding to reveal an 8-inch mini tablet when the situation requires. I've yet to really find anything to complain about on that front, which is again, just a testament to how well Google nailed the initial design.

We finally have magnets!

Ever since Apple introduced MagSafe on the iPhone, I have been wanting something similar to be implemented on the best Android phones. We've seen a few random attempts from companies that don't have the same reach or influence as Samsung or Google, but thankfully, finally, it's here.

Of course, Google had to come up with a unique name of its own, as I really doubt Apple would let anyone near the "MagSafe" branding. As a result, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is officially "Pixelsnap" compatible, which also gave Google an opportunity to introduce a few new accessories.

So far, this is comprised of just three options: the Pixelsnap Charger, Ring Stand, and Charger with Stand. But more importantly, the 10 Pro Fold is now compatible with all of my favorite MagSafe accessories as well as the growing list of Qi2 accessories. The only compromise that I've found isn't with Pixelsnap vs. MagSafe compatibility, but instead, it's that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is limited to 15W charging speeds compared to the 25W peak speeds that the Pixel 10 Pro XL is capable of.

Nevertheless, knowing that I don't need a specific case or to worry about whether an attached adapter is aligned properly is the dream finally realized.

Something weird happened

As I explained earlier, I've been on quite the rollercoaster of foldable phones in recent months, with the most recent stop being the OPPO Find N5. After it took me a little while to really settle in with the N5, I was a bit worried that the same would be true of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

However, that hasn't been the case, as it basically feels like I never left the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to begin with. Sure, the colors are different, and there are software features that I've yet to explore, but that's pretty much it.

I don't know how, but it took me no time to nestle back into the Pixel software after spending a few months away.

I don't know if that's a testament to Google's growth with Android on foldable phones or not. The only other explanation I could come up with is that while it lacks the bells and whistles of One UI or ColorOS, the Pixel experience makes up for it by being the "coziest." This means that if you just want a phone that works and know what is and isn't possible, this is the best experience for the majority of people.

It really wasn't something I was expecting in the slightest, but from where I currently stand, that's a good thing. Don't get me wrong, as soon as I'm finished the full review, I'm jumping ship into the Android Beta Program to mess around with Linux and Desktop Mode, but for now, it's kind of been nice just having a phone that doesn't try to act like something it's not.

My biggest complaint

My absolute biggest complaint about the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has nothing to do with the cameras, displays, or software. It's the fact that Google announced the phone back in August. That's almost two months of waiting, meaning that any momentum gained back in August has largely dissipated, save for those who already knew this would be their next phone.

I'm almost at the point where I wish Google had just held back the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, or given us just a bit of a teaser alongside the other Pixel 10 phones. I understand there's not much that can be done when manufacturing or shipping issues arise, but it's still disappointing nonetheless.

On the fence?

Those who are on the fence about getting one and have been waiting to see some reviews before making a decision, I have an easy answer for you. If you're remotely interested in the Pixel 10 Pro Fold as your next phone, I would say to go ahead and get one. Worst-case scenario, you end up returning it, likely swapping it out for the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

So why would I offer a recommendation after just a week? Because Google is showing us that it knows how to meld the hardware and software to create a great overall experience. I suspect, as more software updates make their way into the pipeline, that the 10 Pro Fold will only get even better than it already is.