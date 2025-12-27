Google surprises Pixel 8 owners with a major camera upgrade

What you need to know

Google quietly brought its newer panorama system to the Pixel 8 series via a Pixel Camera update.

The new panorama mode uses HDR+ to stitch higher-quality frames with better lighting and detail.

Night Sight support is the real game-changer, letting you capture panoramas in low light, city nights, or dim interiors.

Google is breathing new life into its older flagship with a surprise update that brings the Pixel 9's panorama mode to the Pixel 8 series. This update overhauls the interface and brings back the popular Photo Sphere experience (sort of), which was removed from new devices starting with the Pixel 8 in 2023.

The update was released quietly with Pixel Camera version 10.2, which began rolling out in early December and is now on the Play Store (via 9to5Google). For Pixel 8 owners, this update offers a more intuitive, guided shooting experience with smoother stitches and better results, especially when used with Night Sight.

This updated panorama mode uses the Pixel's full HDR+ photo system to take individual high-quality frames and stitch them together. This method collects more image data, resulting in higher-quality images and improved dynamic range.

The interface is inspired by Photo Sphere and uses floating dots to guide you through the capture process. As you move your phone and line up each dot, a small preview appears above the viewfinder to show your progress.

The system also has a level indicator to help keep your shots straight, which is important for avoiding misalignments that can spoil a panorama.