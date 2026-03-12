One brand now owns half the US foldable phone market, and it's not Samsung

Click for next article

Motorola holds about 50% of the foldable smartphone market in the U.S., driven largely by its Razr flip phones.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold lineup may be popular, but Motorola currently leads the foldable segment in the U.S.

Motorola plans to launch its first book-style Razr Fold later this year to expand its foldable lineup.

Foldable phones are a hot topic in 2026, and if there is one brand Apple may end up competing with when it launches its first foldable later this year, it might not be Samsung but Motorola.

Samsung has been making foldable phones and selling them in the U.S. for more than seven years now, and to be fair, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 represents a meaningful step forward with its slimmer design, wider cover display, and internal upgrades. Because of that, if someone had to guess which brand sells the most foldable phones in the U.S., most people would likely say Samsung.

However, that assumption may be wrong. Two IDC analysts, Francisco Jeronimo and Nabila Popal, went hands-on with the Motorola Razr Fold at MWC 2026 last week. While sharing their impressions of Motorola's first book-style foldable, they also revealed some surprising statistics about the foldable market in the U.S.

According to IDC analysts, Motorola accounts for roughly 50% of the foldable phone market in the U.S., driven largely by its Razr flip-style device (via 9to5Google).

The company also holds strong momentum in other regions, with IDC noting that Motorola controls around 55% of the foldable market in Latin America. Globally, Motorola's share is also growing, rising from about 6% to over 14%.

The analysts did not specify exactly why Motorola leads the foldable market in the U.S., but pricing likely plays a major role. Motorola's foldables are typically more affordable compared to Samsung's devices, which often range from around $900 to well around $3,000, especially with models like the Galaxy Z Fold lineup and the Galaxy Z TriFold.

Motorola currently focuses mostly on flip-style foldables, but that is expected to change soon. The company is preparing to launch its first book-style foldable, the Razr Fold, in the U.S. later this year. While pricing has not been revealed yet, we can only assume it'll further strengthen Motorola's position in the foldable segment.

Android Central's Take

These numbers are honestly surprising. I always assumed Samsung would be the main competitor Apple would face when it launches its foldable iPhone later this year, but it looks like Motorola may actually be the bigger rival in the U.S. market. Either way, it seems likely we will see foldable phone sales grow significantly in the U.S. this year.