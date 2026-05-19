Google’s new $100 AI plan wants to turn Gemini into a full productivity machine
Google removes daily prompt limits and launches a cheaper $100 AI ultra plan.
What you need to know
- Google just overhauled its AI subscriptions with a new $100/month Ultra tier, cheaper flagship pricing, and a completely new way to manage AI usage.
- The new AI Ultra $100 plan targets power users with 5x higher usage limits, Gemini 3.5 Flash access, Google Antigravity support, 20TB of storage, and bundled YouTube Premium.
- Gemini Spark is Google’s new always-on AI agent that can move across Google services, connect information, and act on your behalf like a digital operator.
Google is changing how you pay for and interact with its AI ecosystem. Fresh out of I/O 2026, the company announced a massive shakeup to its Google AI subscriptions, including a new tier, a price cut to its most expensive plan, and a change to how prompt limits are handled.
The big news is a new $100/month AI Ultra plan aimed squarely at power users, developers, technical leads, and advanced creators. It has a 5x higher usage limit than the Pro plan and can be used in the Gemini app and Google Antigravity, the company's new agent-first development platform.
It also includes a whopping 20TB of cloud storage and an ad-free YouTube Premium individual plan so you can listen to music or stream tutorials while you code. Also buried deep within this tier is the lightning-fast testing and debugging of Gemini 3.5 Flash.