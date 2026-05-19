5 important Gemini updates from Google I/O that could genuinely save you time

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Google I/O 2026 just wrapped up, and unsurprisingly, almost every major announcement during this year's keynote revolved around Gemini. From the new Gemini models to a Gemini-powered shopping cart that can track prices and deals for you, nearly everything Google announced had Gemini integrated into it in some form.

I haven't really been too sold on Google's Gemini push over the past few I/O events. A lot of the features felt interesting on stage, but never really impacted my day-to-day life in a meaningful way. But the I/O 2026 felt a little different. Google has now integrated Gemini much deeper into its core products, and some of the new features genuinely look like they could save users a lot of time.

Here are the top five things you need to know from Google I/O 2026.