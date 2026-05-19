Forget CamelCamelCamel: Google's new Universal Cart will track prices and find deals for you
News
By Sanuj Bhatia published
Google is launching an AI-powered shopping cart that works across major online stores.
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What you need to know
- Google's new Universal Cart tracks prices, stock changes, and deals across multiple retailers automatically.
- Gemini can suggest compatible alternatives when shopping for things like custom PC components.
- Google Wallet integration recommends the best saved payment method for maximum savings and rewards.
- Products from Amazon, Walmart, Nike, and other stores can appear in one shared shopping cart.
Google is making it significantly easier to track prices and find deals on products you want with a new feature called Universal Cart.
Announced alongside