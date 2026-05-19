Google Play is getting a huge AI upgrade with Ask Play and Play Shorts
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By Sanuj Bhatia published
Google Play is getting major AI upgrades focused on app discovery and developer growth.
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What you need to know
- Google Play apps will soon become discoverable directly through Gemini on Android and the web.
- Play Shorts adds TikTok-style vertical videos to help users discover apps before downloading.
- Google is adding AI-powered developer tools for translations, subscriptions, and app publishing.
Google just announced a massive set of updates for Google Play at I/O 2026, and as expected, a lot of them revolve around AI and app discovery.
Google Play apps and games are getting deeper integration with Gemini. Google says apps and games will soon become discoverable directly through the Gemini app on Android and the web, allowing developers to surface their apps to millions of Gemini users.
Later this year, Gemini will also start surfacing apps related to more than 450,000 movies, TV shows, and sports streams, helping users quickly find where specific content is available.
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