What started as a social media company, Meta is now a major player in the tech industry, responsible for blending social media with AI and the virtual world with the physical one. The company owns Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook, and sells Quest VR headsets. The company has a strong focus on virtual reality, and while its VR focus has waned over the years, it's still one of the leading players in the market.
Behind many of its products is Meta AI, which is powered by the company's own Llama family of large language models, and the company leverages this foothold to compete with Google's Gemini. As a result, Meta has partnered with Ray-Ban and Oakley to create AI glasses for everyday use and workouts, which utilize Meta AI to visualize the world and provide users with contextual responses based on what it "sees."
All About Meta
What started as a social media company, Meta is now a major player in the tech industry, responsible for blending social media with AI and the virtual world with the physical one. The company owns Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook, and sells Quest VR headsets. The company has a strong focus on virtual reality, and while its VR focus has waned over the years, it's still one of the leading players in the market.
Meta News
Meta NewsSee All News
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Aided by AIMeta AI was used to steal many high-profile Instagram accounts, and people want answersBy Nickolas Diaz Published
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Subscriptions aplentyMeta unveils app subscriptions: 'Plus' plans precede 'Meta One' tests for AI and creatorsBy Nickolas Diaz Published
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Another chunk... goneMeta chops 8,000 in May layoff spree, and it's only getting worseBy Nickolas Diaz Published
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AI everywhereMeta's Muse Spark arrives on AI Glasses Gen 1, Ray-Ban Display waits for nowBy Nickolas Diaz Published
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AI, VR, AI, VRMeta Connect 2026 confirmed for September, and we're thinking AI and QuestBy Nickolas Diaz Published
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Per your requestMeta's AI plans look agentic with a potential Instagram bot that shops for youBy Nickolas Diaz Published
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Meta How To
Meta How ToSee More How Tos
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Protecting privacyI protect my privacy while using Meta smart glasses with these 3 settings — and you can tooBy Brady Snyder Published
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How to use Chat Lock on WhatsAppBy Namerah Saud Fatmi Published
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How to create and use polls in WhatsAppBy Namerah Saud Fatmi Published
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How to sign into WhatsApp on multiple phonesBy Namerah Saud Fatmi Published
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How to enable two-factor authentication in WhatsApp for AndroidBy Harish Jonnalagadda Last updated
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How to protect your privacy in WhatsAppBy Harish Jonnalagadda Last updated
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Per your requestMeta's AI plans look agentic with a potential Instagram bot that shops for youBy Nickolas Diaz Published
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Encryption is goneMeta can see your Instagram messages now, and it's time to stop using itBy Sanuj Bhatia Published
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AI AI AI AI AI AI AIMeta's Q1 2026 earnings are in, and it looks like Zuckerberg's blank check for AI spending is raising some eyebrowsBy Nicholas Sutrich Published
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