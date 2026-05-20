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What you need to know

Meta reportedly chopped a staggering 8,000 members of its workforce today (May 20), as it seemingly looks to chase AI even more.

Another report says Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has started informing what remains of his employees that he "does not expect more layoffs this year."

Meta has had a long history is letting go its staff in massive chunks, whether that be for "efficiency" or to "better align with its goals."

In what's become an unsightly trend, Meta has reportedly laid off another massive chunk of its workforce.

It's been reported today (May 20) by the New York Post that Meta has laid off 8,000 more employees. The publication states Meta's latest layoffs will take place in "three massive waves." Meta has been notifying employees that they've been let go via emails sent out (and received) at 4 AM in their respective time zones globally. What makes matters worse is that the publication states employees already knew the end was coming.

Meta reportedly informed its staff last month that a "10% reduction" in its workforce was looming for May—now it's here. The New York Post points out that this did nothing for morale, as people became frantic, unsure if they'd be out of a job in a month, courtesy of the San Francisco Standard. It appears that Meta is doing this as it drastically shifts its focus to AI development.