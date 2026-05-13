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What you need to know

Meta announced that its Connect 2026 event will take place from September 23-24.

Its evening keynote will dive into AI, VR, wearables, and more, and Meta says it will also host developers sessions for more details.

We've seen the company already reveal Muse Spark, its new LLM that is reportedly going to bring in a new "people first" era.

If you've been spinning with news and new reveals, this Meta announcement keeps that going with a teaser about what's next for VR and more.

Like many other companies, Meta Connect is the time for consumers and developers to see what's coming next from the company. This year will be no different, as Meta revealed that its Connect 2026 event will be held from September 23-24. Those looking to attend will have to head to Menlo Park, California, to the company's campus.

All we have right now are small teasers. Meta says users will get a good look at the company's "next computing platform" during the showcase. What's more, Meta will be holding "evening keynote and developer sessions." It's at this time that we should expect to see its VR development, wearables, metaverse details, and (of course) AI. Meta is aware of its big VR push (how could it not?), stating that we'll see how it can push that industry forward.