Click for next article

What you need to know

AS if to divert our attention, Apple announces WWDC 2026 is set to run from June 8-12.

The company plans to give viewers insights into its new technologies during the main keynote on June 8 at 10 am PT (1 pm ET).

However, our sights are firmly set on Google's I/O 2026 event tomorrow, May 19 at 1 pm ET, where Android XR, Android 17, and Gemini Intelligence will likely shine.

As if it were written in the script, Apple has started sending out notifications for its next major event, and it's all about what's next for its tech.

Today (May 18), Apple officially announced what's coming up next, and if you guessed WWDC 2026, you'd be right. The company's reveal comes with a brief view schedule for the event, which runs from June 8-12. As usual, Apple states this conference will bring together "developers from around the world to explore the tools, frameworks, and technologies" across its platforms.

The "main event" is set for June 8 at 10 am PT (1 pm ET), involving Apple's keynote and a "first look at the latest updates coming to Apple platforms." Of course, users can tune in via Apple's YouTube or its main website (even the Apple TV app). Following this, users can continue to stay on board for the Platforms State of the Union. If you're looking to get your nose into Apple's tech, it says users will find a deeper dive into its new features, APIs, and more.

Latest Videos From