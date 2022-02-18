Latest deals
Get comfortable with two Razer chairs for 20% off
By Anthony J Nash published
Two of Razer's most popular gaming chairs are on sale for Presidents Day, giving those in the market for a new comfortable cushion the chance to score some deals.
Score big savings on a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live over at Microsoft this Presidents Day
By Anthony J Nash published
Microsoft is kicking off its Presidents Day sale with sales on a ton of items, including a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for a whopping $70 off.
Save up to $80 on Nest devices at the Google Store
By Michael L Hicks published
From Nest Wifi to Nest Thermostat, Nest Hubs, and even Nest Cams and Nest Doorbells, all of Google's best Nest tech is on sale for Presidents Day.
Save big on a Fitbit Versa 2, Samsung 980 SSD, and more at Dell
By Jennifer Locke published
Dell has some sweet online deals ahead of Presidents Day. Take advantage and save big on these smartwatches, laptops, tablets, SSDs, and more.
Get one month free when you sign up for Mint Mobile for a limited time
By Samuel Contreras published
Save hundreds of dollars on HP Chromebooks this Presidents' Day
By Namerah Saud Fatmi published
Presidents' Day is just a few days away and HP is already celebrating in full swing. Join in the festivities by snagging a sweet deal on HP Chromebooks.
Insane Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal from Verizon offers up to $1000 off
By Namerah Saud Fatmi published
Grab the brawniest S22 of them all without going bankrupt with this awesome offer from Verizon. The right decision can save you up to $1000 off the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.
You can still get Visible's unlimited plan for $22 for the first two months
By Samuel Contreras published
There's still time to switch to Visible and get your first two months for just $22. After that, you can continue with the service for $25 per month when you use Party Pay.
