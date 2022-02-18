Latest deals

Get comfortable with two Razer chairs for 20% off

By Anthony J Nash published

Two of Razer's most popular gaming chairs are on sale for Presidents Day, giving those in the market for a new comfortable cushion the chance to score some deals.

Score big savings on a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live over at Microsoft this Presidents Day

By Anthony J Nash published

Microsoft is kicking off its Presidents Day sale with sales on a ton of items, including a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for a whopping $70 off.

Save up to $80 on Nest devices at the Google Store

By Michael L Hicks published

From Nest Wifi to Nest Thermostat, Nest Hubs, and even Nest Cams and Nest Doorbells, all of Google's best Nest tech is on sale for Presidents Day.

Save big on a Fitbit Versa 2, Samsung 980 SSD, and more at Dell

By Jennifer Locke published

Dell has some sweet online deals ahead of Presidents Day. Take advantage and save big on these smartwatches, laptops, tablets, SSDs, and more.

Get one month free when you sign up for Mint Mobile for a limited time

By Samuel Contreras published

Save hundreds of dollars on HP Chromebooks this Presidents' Day

By Namerah Saud Fatmi published

Presidents' Day is just a few days away and HP is already celebrating in full swing. Join in the festivities by snagging a sweet deal on HP Chromebooks.

Here's how to get a Samsung Galaxy S22 for $200 (or much, much less)

By Nicholas Sutrich published

Insane Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal from Verizon offers up to $1000 off

By Namerah Saud Fatmi published

Grab the brawniest S22 of them all without going bankrupt with this awesome offer from Verizon. The right decision can save you up to $1000 off the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

You can still get Visible's unlimited plan for $22 for the first two months

By Samuel Contreras published

There's still time to switch to Visible and get your first two months for just $22. After that, you can continue with the service for $25 per month when you use Party Pay.

Super Bowl Roku: how to watch Rams vs Bengals on NBC for free

By Brendan Griffiths published

There are multiple options to enjoy the Super Bowl on your Roku device today and there are multiple free options too.

