Score up to 50% off smartphones with the best Black Friday Motorola deals of the season (so far)
From flagships to foldables, here are the best Moto deals to search for this Black Friday.
Get ready: Black Friday is just around the corner, but it turns out you don't need to wait until November 28th to score some stellar Motorola deals. Everything from budget phones to super-powered Moto foldables are currently seeing discounts all across the web, and I've gathered a selection of my favorite deals below.
This collection includes offers like $100 off the already-affordable Moto G Stylus (2025), plus this T-Mobile deal that makes the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) totally FREE when you add an eligible line. Keep reading for more of my favorites, and don't forget to check back later if you don't find anything today: I'll keep adding deals to this list as we approach the big weekend.
Still have a burning question about the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events? Scroll to the bottom of the page for a helpful holiday shopping FAQ.
Moto G Stylus (2025) 256GB: $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

With the Moto G Stylus (2025), Motorola continues to prove that you don't need to drop a load of cash to enjoy the convenience of a stylus phone. This midrange beauty boasts a spacious pOLED display, built-in stylus pen, and thanks to Best Buy's early Black Friday sale, a $100 discount. Activate through your carrier and the retailer will increase the discount to $200 off!
Motorola Razr (2024) 256GB: $699.99 $399.99 at Amazon

The Motorola Razr 2024 is a mid-range foldable device with two vibrant displays, a versatile 50MP camera system, and excellent battery life to boot. Buy the clamshell device during Prime Day, and Amazon will offer you an outstanding $300 discount.
Motorola Razr (2025) 256GB: $599.99 FREE with select plans at Verizon

The cheapest device in Motorola's 2025 Razr lineup, the standard Razr 2025 is nevertheless a great flip phone with two vibrant displays and a titanium-reinforced hinge. Add a line with Verizon's Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan, and the carrier will provide you with the phone for free, with no trade-in required.
Motorola Edge (2025) 256GB: $549.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

The latest and greatest device in Motorola's Edge series, the 2025 version of the phone boasts a lightweight, thin design with a stunning 6.7-inch pOLED display, excellent battery life, and IP68/IP69 water and dust protection. Grab the phone unlocked from Best Buy and you'll get a straight $100 off, or you can activate with Verizon or AT&T to double the discount.
Motorola Razr Plus (2025) 256GB: $899.99 FREE with select plans at T-Mobile

The Motorola Razr Plus 2025 just dropped in May, and yet you can already get the clamshell foldable for 100% free by adding a line with T-Mobile's Experience More or Experience Beyond plan. The Big Three carrier will also throw in a free pair of Pixel earbuds, just for kicks.
Motorola Razr Plus (2024) 256GB: $999.99 $599.99 at Amazon

Although it has recently been downgraded to last-gen status, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 remains an exceptional flip phone, boasting two gorgeous displays, a Snapdragon chip, and versatile camera technology. The phone recently receive a $400 permanent price drop through most retailers, but Amazon is making the deal even sweeter by slashing an additional $100 off the foldable.