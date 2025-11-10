Score up to 50% off smartphones with the best Black Friday Motorola deals of the season (so far)

Get ready: Black Friday is just around the corner, but it turns out you don't need to wait until November 28th to score some stellar Motorola deals. Everything from budget phones to super-powered Moto foldables are currently seeing discounts all across the web, and I've gathered a selection of my favorite deals below.

This collection includes offers like $100 off the already-affordable Moto G Stylus (2025), plus this T-Mobile deal that makes the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) totally FREE when you add an eligible line. Keep reading for more of my favorites, and don't forget to check back later if you don't find anything today: I'll keep adding deals to this list as we approach the big weekend.

Still have a burning question about the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events? Scroll to the bottom of the page for a helpful holiday shopping FAQ.

Prime Day Motorola deals

$100 off Read more Read less ▼ Motorola Edge (2025) 256GB: $549.99 $449.99 at Best Buy <p>The latest and greatest device in Motorola's Edge series, the 2025 version of the phone boasts a lightweight, thin design with a stunning 6.7-inch pOLED display, excellent battery life, and IP68/IP69 water and dust protection. Grab the phone unlocked from Best Buy and you'll get a straight $100 off, or you can activate with Verizon or AT&T to double the discount.