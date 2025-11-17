Surprise! The Meta Quest deals have landed, but what does that mean for the upcoming Black Friday sales?

Black Friday kicks off on November 28th, but if you're hoping to score a Meta Quest deal this holiday season, you may not need to wait. Retailers like Amazon and Costco have already dropped major deals on the popular VR headsets, and it appears that many of the best VR accessory manufacturers are beginning to follow suit.

Whether you're buying your first-ever VR headset or simply equipping your setup with the best Meta Quest accessories, there are a few Black Friday deals to explore right now. Keep reading to see my top picks of the season so far. Nothing catching your eye just yet? More deals are sure to arrive soon, so check back later to see if I've added anything new.

Black Friday Meta Quest deals

Meta Quest 3S 256GB: $399.99 $329.99, plus free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and three months of Meta Horizon Plus at Amazon

Need more storage? Opt for the 256GB version of the Quest 3S and you'll enjoy a straight $70 off, plus the same three months of Horizon Plus and a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow (a $50 value!)

Meta Quest 3S 128GB: $299.99 $199.99, plus 12 months of Meta Horizon Plus with membership at Costco

Are you a Costco member? Head to the site right now and you'll get an incredible $100 off the 128GB Quest 3S, plus the members-only retailer will hook you up with a full year of Meta Horizon Plus, giving you unlimited access to an expansive library of Meta Quest games.

Accessories, anyone?

Meta Quest Elite Strap w/ Battery: $129.99 $103.99 at Amazon

Meta's official Elite Strap with Battery gives you added adjustability and comfort while adding up to two hours of extra play time on a single charge. Grab the VR accessory from Amazon today and you'll get a straight 20% off your purchase.

Still too expensive for you? Go with YOGE's off-brand version of the strap with battery and it'll only cost you 40 bucks.

AMVR Meta Quest Controller Grips: $23.99 $16.99 at Amazon

One of our favorite accessories for the Quest 3 and Quest 3S, the AMVR Controller Grips add a sweat-resistant soft outer layer and adjustable wrist straps for extra-comfortable and worry-free gaming. The grips have always been pretty cheap, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from adding a sweet 29% Black Friday discount.

Meta Quest 3S Breathable Facial Interface: $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon

If you ever have issues getting too hot or if the lenses fog up while wearing your Quest 3S, what you need is a new facial interface. Meta's official version adds better ventilation and more comfortable materials into the design, and now you can get it for 20% less than the regular retail price.

ZyberVR Head Strap for Meta Quest: $38.99 $27.29 at Amazon

Currently 30% off at Amazon, the ZyberVR headset is highly adjustable and specially designed to reduce facial pressure so you can game for hours with minimal discomfort. It's also considerably cheaper than Meta's own Elite Strap.