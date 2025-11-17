Surprise! The Meta Quest deals have landed, but what does that mean for the upcoming Black Friday sales?
The Quest deals are kicking off early this Black Friday.
Black Friday kicks off on November 28th, but if you're hoping to score a Meta Quest deal this holiday season, you may not need to wait. Retailers like Amazon and Costco have already dropped major deals on the popular VR headsets, and it appears that many of the best VR accessory manufacturers are beginning to follow suit.
Whether you're buying your first-ever VR headset or simply equipping your setup with the best Meta Quest accessories, there are a few Black Friday deals to explore right now. Keep reading to see my top picks of the season so far. Nothing catching your eye just yet? More deals are sure to arrive soon, so check back later to see if I've added anything new.
Quick links
- Best Buy: up to 60% off Chromebooks, Android phones, and more
- Amazon: early discounts on headphones, smart home tech
- Walmart: early price drops on ASUS laptops, locked phones
- Samsung: new Galaxy XR headset, trade-in opportunities
- Verizon: free phones with new line, trade-in
- T-Mobile: free Galaxy phones, $300 back w/ 5G Home Internet
- Mint Mobile: 50% off Pixel 10, BOGO Unlimited plans
- AT&T: get a free Z Flip 7 with trade-in, new line
More Black Friday coverage
- The best Google Pixel deals of Black Friday (so far)
- The best Samsung deals of Black Friday (so far)
- The best Motorola deals of Black Friday (so far)
Black Friday Meta Quest deals
Read moreRead less▼
Meta Quest 3S 128GB: $299.99 $249.99, plus free copy of Gorilla Tag and three months of Meta Horizon Plus at Amazon<p>Considerably cheaper than the regular Quest 3, the<a href="https://www.costco.com/p/-/meta-quest-3s-128gb-with-12-month-meta-horizon-subscription-bundle/4000385949"> Meta Quest 3S boasts the same graphical processing power, 8GB of RAM, and access to all the same games in a more-affordable package. Grab the VR headset from Amazon today and you'll score a $50 discount, free copy of Gorilla Tag, AND a three-month subscription to Meta Horizon Plus.
Read moreRead less▼
Meta Quest 3S 256GB: $399.99 $329.99, plus free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and three months of Meta Horizon Plus at Amazon<p>Need more storage? Opt for the 256GB version of the Quest 3S and you'll enjoy a straight $70 off, plus the same three months of Horizon Plus and a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow (a $50 value!)
Read moreRead less▼
Meta Quest 3S 128GB: $299.99 $199.99, plus 12 months of Meta Horizon Plus with membership at Costco<p>Are you a Costco member? Head to the site right now and you'll get an incredible $100 off the 128GB Quest 3S, plus the members-only retailer will hook you up with a full year of Meta Horizon Plus, giving you unlimited access to an expansive library of <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/best-meta-quest-games">Meta Quest games.
Read moreRead less▼
Meta Quest Pro 256GB: $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon<p>Although it's not really designed for gaming, the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/gaming/virtual-reality/meta-quest-pro-review">Quest Pro continues to be a powerful choice if you need a mixed reality headset for business applications. This niche device doesn't get discounted very often, but place your order before Black Friday and Amazon will slap on a 20% no-strings discount.
Read moreRead less▼
Meta Quest 3 512GB: $499.99, plus three months of Meta Horizon Plus at Best Buy<p>We're still waiting for the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/gaming/virtual-reality/meta-quest-3-review">Meta Quest 3 to get its first Black Friday discount, but if you don't want to wait, you can order the VR headset from Best Buy and get three free months of Horizon Plus. <p><strong>That said, if you <em><strong>can<strong> wait, we should be hearing about Quest 3 deals very soon. I'll update this page as soon as I know more.
Accessories, anyone?
Read moreRead less▼
Meta Quest Elite Strap w/ Battery: $129.99 $103.99 at Amazon<p>Meta's official Elite Strap with Battery gives you added adjustability and comfort while adding up to two hours of extra play time on a single charge. Grab the VR accessory from Amazon today and you'll get a straight 20% off your purchase. <p><em>Still too expensive for you? <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0DG53VR6C%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20"><em><strong>Go with YOGE's off-brand version of the strap with battery and it'll only cost you 40 bucks<em>.
Read moreRead less▼
AMVR Meta Quest Controller Grips: $23.99 $16.99 at Amazon<p>One of our favorite accessories for the Quest 3 and Quest 3S, the AMVR Controller Grips add a sweat-resistant soft outer layer and adjustable wrist straps for extra-comfortable and worry-free gaming. The grips have always been pretty cheap, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from adding a sweet 29% Black Friday discount.
Read moreRead less▼
Meta Quest 3S Breathable Facial Interface: $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon<p>If you ever have issues getting too hot or if the lenses fog up while wearing your Quest 3S, what you need is a new facial interface. Meta's official version adds better ventilation and more comfortable materials into the design, and now you can get it for 20% less than the regular retail price.
Read moreRead less▼
PrismXR VR Vega T1 Gaming Earbuds: $69.99 $55.99 at Amazon<p>Need some new <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/best-wireless-earbuds/">wireless earbuds for your VR headset? The Vega T1 from PrismXR are our top recommendation, coming complete with a lightweight, comfortable design, low latency, and an included charging case. Buy a pair of these buds during Amazon's early Black Friday sale and you'll get 20% off your purchase!
Read moreRead less▼
ZyberVR Head Strap for Meta Quest: $38.99 $27.29 at Amazon<p>Currently 30% off at Amazon, the ZyberVR headset is highly adjustable and specially designed to reduce facial pressure so you can game for hours with minimal discomfort. It's also considerably cheaper than Meta's own Elite Strap.