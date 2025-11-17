Jump to:

Surprise! The Meta Quest deals have landed, but what does that mean for the upcoming Black Friday sales?

Deals
By published

The Quest deals are kicking off early this Black Friday.

A Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S alongside a candle, can of paintbrushes, and five markers
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)
Jump to:

Black Friday kicks off on November 28th, but if you're hoping to score a Meta Quest deal this holiday season, you may not need to wait. Retailers like Amazon and Costco have already dropped major deals on the popular VR headsets, and it appears that many of the best VR accessory manufacturers are beginning to follow suit. 

Whether you're buying your first-ever VR headset or simply equipping your setup with the best Meta Quest accessories, there are a few Black Friday deals to explore right now. Keep reading to see my top picks of the season so far. Nothing catching your eye just yet? More deals are sure to arrive soon, so check back later to see if I've added anything new. 

Quick links

Black Friday Meta Quest deals

Meta Quest 3S 128GB:$299.99 $249.99, plus free copy of Gorilla Tag and three months of Meta Horizon Plus at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Meta Quest 3S 128GB: $299.99 $249.99, plus free copy of Gorilla Tag and three months of Meta Horizon Plus at Amazon

<p>Considerably cheaper than the regular Quest 3, the<a href="https://www.costco.com/p/-/meta-quest-3s-128gb-with-12-month-meta-horizon-subscription-bundle/4000385949"> Meta Quest 3S boasts the same graphical processing power, 8GB of RAM, and access to all the same games in a more-affordable package. Grab the VR headset from Amazon today and you'll score a $50 discount, free copy of Gorilla Tag, AND a three-month subscription to Meta Horizon Plus.
View Deal
Meta Quest 3S 256GB: $399.99 $329.99, plus free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and three months of Meta Horizon Plus at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Meta Quest 3S 256GB: $399.99 $329.99, plus free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and three months of Meta Horizon Plus at Amazon

<p>Need more storage? Opt for the 256GB version of the Quest 3S and you'll enjoy a straight $70 off, plus the same three months of Horizon Plus and a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow (a $50 value!)
View Deal
Meta Quest 3S 128GB: $299.99$199.99, plus 12 months of Meta Horizon Plus with membership at Costco
Read moreRead less

Meta Quest 3S 128GB: $299.99 $199.99, plus 12 months of Meta Horizon Plus with membership at Costco

<p>Are you a Costco member? Head to the site right now and you'll get an incredible $100 off the 128GB Quest 3S, plus the members-only retailer will hook you up with a full year of Meta Horizon Plus, giving you unlimited access to an expansive library of <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/best-meta-quest-games">Meta Quest games.
View Deal
Meta Quest Pro 256GB:$999.99$799.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Meta Quest Pro 256GB: $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon

<p>Although it's not really designed for gaming, the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/gaming/virtual-reality/meta-quest-pro-review">Quest Pro continues to be a powerful choice if you need a mixed reality headset for business applications. This niche device doesn't get discounted very often, but place your order before Black Friday and Amazon will slap on a 20% no-strings discount.
View Deal
Meta Quest 3 512GB: $499.99, plus three months of Meta Horizon Plus at Best Buy
Read moreRead less

Meta Quest 3 512GB: $499.99, plus three months of Meta Horizon Plus at Best Buy

<p>We're still waiting for the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/gaming/virtual-reality/meta-quest-3-review">Meta Quest 3 to get its first Black Friday discount, but if you don't want to wait, you can order the VR headset from Best Buy and get three free months of Horizon Plus. <p><strong>That said, if you <em><strong>can<strong> wait, we should be hearing about Quest 3 deals very soon. I'll update this page as soon as I know more.
View Deal

Accessories, anyone?

Meta Quest Elite Strap w/ Battery:$129.99$103.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Meta Quest Elite Strap w/ Battery: $129.99 $103.99 at Amazon

<p>Meta's official Elite Strap with Battery gives you added adjustability and comfort while adding up to two hours of extra play time on a single charge. Grab the VR accessory from Amazon today and you'll get a straight 20% off your purchase. <p><em>Still too expensive for you? <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0DG53VR6C%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20"><em><strong>Go with YOGE's off-brand version of the strap with battery and it'll only cost you 40 bucks<em>.
View Deal
AMVR Meta Quest Controller Grips: $23.99 $16.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

AMVR Meta Quest Controller Grips: $23.99 $16.99 at Amazon

<p>One of our favorite accessories for the Quest 3 and Quest 3S, the AMVR Controller Grips add a sweat-resistant soft outer layer and adjustable wrist straps for extra-comfortable and worry-free gaming. The grips have always been pretty cheap, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from adding a sweet 29% Black Friday discount.
View Deal
Meta Quest 3S Breathable Facial Interface:$39.99$31.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Meta Quest 3S Breathable Facial Interface: $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon

<p>If you ever have issues getting too hot or if the lenses fog up while wearing your Quest 3S, what you need is a new facial interface. Meta's official version adds better ventilation and more comfortable materials into the design, and now you can get it for 20% less than the regular retail price.
View Deal
PrismXR VR Vega T1 Gaming Earbuds:$69.99$55.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

PrismXR VR Vega T1 Gaming Earbuds: $69.99 $55.99 at Amazon

<p>Need some new <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/best-wireless-earbuds/">wireless earbuds for your VR headset? The Vega T1 from PrismXR are our top recommendation, coming complete with a lightweight, comfortable design, low latency, and an included charging case. Buy a pair of these buds during Amazon's early Black Friday sale and you'll get 20% off your purchase!
View Deal
ZyberVR Head Strap for Meta Quest:$38.99$27.29 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

ZyberVR Head Strap for Meta Quest: $38.99 $27.29 at Amazon

<p>Currently 30% off at Amazon, the ZyberVR headset is highly adjustable and specially designed to reduce facial pressure so you can game for hours with minimal discomfort. It's also considerably cheaper than Meta's own Elite Strap.
View Deal

Black Friday FAQ