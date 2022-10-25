Meta Quest Pro review: The Oculus Quest grew up (and got a job)

Quest Pro represents a compelling vision of a work-from-anywhere future but largely remains a conceptual device at launch. The high price tag makes it difficult to recommend to any consumer, and the few business applications available at launch mean it's a niche device for the time being. Still, the hardware design is impeccable and there's an unbelievable amount of promise here if Meta and its partners can deliver on the experience in short order.

Few would deny that the Meta Quest Pro is an impressive piece of hardware. Meta nailed the design, most of the specs, and even the company's marketing seems to have learned a thing or two over the past few years of Quest hardware. But it's not perfect and, as Meta has told me time and time again, it's likely not a headset that's designed with you — the consumer — in mind.

In many ways, the launch of the Meta Quest Pro mirrors the Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab) launch. New, powerful hardware that's chock full of features and ideas but very few compelling software cases to actually choose one over its "predecessor." Worse, because of the price, it's impossible to recommend as an upgrade for all but the hardest of hardcore if we're still talking to the consumer segment. But, of course, we aren't and neither is Meta.

That doesn't mean the Quest Pro doesn't have a purpose, and it doesn't mean no one should buy it. Meta has delivered some interesting premises under which this headset can make sense. While many of them feel inordinately futurist rather than the realist idea that "VR is best experienced via gaming at the present moment in time," I have little doubt that we will feel differently about the headset 2 years from now.

The first day

I did all of this while wearing the headset. Yes, even making the popcorn and drinking out of my giant gallon-sized water bottle.

We've officially got our review unit for the Meta Quest Pro in-house and I wanted to share my impressions after working with it for the first 24 hours. This includes the initial impressions, getting it set up, and seeing if it lives up to the hype even after getting to try it for a few hours at the hands-on event a few weeks ago.

Late in the afternoon, after my wife and son heated up a bag of popcorn, I knew I was going to need my own. My back was already tired of sitting at the kitchen table and I was ready to move to the couch to finish my day. I stood up, grabbed my laptop, water, and the Quest Pro controllers, and walked over to the couch. After setting them down, I walked over to the pantry, grabbed a bag of popcorn, popped it in the microwave, and took it back to the couch to continue writing this initial review piece.

Using an app like Immersed to work on my laptop in VR without being at my desk is a thing of beauty, and it works so darn well for two main reasons: full-color passthrough, and the speed of operations on the Quest Pro.

During that entire popcorn-making sequence above, the screen never flickered, faltered, or did anything weird. I just stood up, my virtual monitor went away as I got a full view of the room I was in, and then went back to me being at my virtual desk the moment I sat down. It worked exactly as I expected, and that's precisely what it's going to take to get people to start converting to this kind of workflow. No friction.

With that said, the initial setup process was a bit long like any device usually is. You'll need to unpack the headset and controllers and dock them in the included dock for the initial charge, plus I had an update waiting for the headset as soon as I connected it to my Wi-Fi. Connecting it to the Meta Quest app was stupid easy — literally two clicks once I had the app open — and it even asked me to install the last 15 apps/games I had previously used on my Quest 2 to make things easier.

The first thing I noticed when going straight from the Quest 2 was the improved FoV. While it's only technically 10% wider than the Quest 2's FoV, there are two things that more greatly affect the feeling: the lenses, and the periphery view. Pancake lenses on the Quest Pro don't have the stupidly small "sweet spot" of the old Fresnel-style lenses on the Quest 2, which improves the overall area you can see clearly.

Secondly, having my side and bottom peripheral view open actually widens my perceived field of view by making my brain think it's seeing more of the virtual world than it really is. It's pretty cool even if it'll only work for mixed-reality applications like working on a PC with a headset on. You'll definitely get sick if you try to play VR this way.

Having a giant monitor in front of my face while I'm sitting on the couch wasn't just nice. It also meant that my neck wasn't killing me by the end of the day.

Working on the headset is surprisingly good, too. I had a lot of high hopes that this would finally be the virtual replacement for my giant 43-inch monitor/TV in my office when I'm not sitting there and, so far, it feels superb to work in this environment.

The text is super clear and easy to read — even if I can tell I'm still staring at a display panel that doesn't achieve "retina" level of pixel density — and there's no obvious fringing or chromatic aberration happening with white text on dark backgrounds. I did see this happening from time to time but it simply meant that I needed to adjust the headset a little bit higher on my head, as the edges of the lenses do fringe white text a bit.

The latency between my computer and the headset wirelessly is almost nonexistent. Every time I checked it was in the single digits and the only time I noticed any real delay in mouse movements was when my PC entered a low battery state. Having a giant monitor in front of my face while I'm sitting on the couch wasn't just nice. It also meant that my neck wasn't killing me by the end of the day.

That's also a testament to Meta's ability to perfectly balance the weight on this headset. It might be heavier than a Quest 2 but you'd never know it. It's just so well-balanced and feels light on my head, even after hours of using it for work.

And it's hard not to sing the praises of full-color passthrough. That doesn't mean it's perfect by any means. Windows are still blown out when sunlight is streaming in, colors are still muted compared to real life, and the frame rate is closer to a cinematic 24fps than anything representing real life. But those things didn't seem like a big deal while wearing the headset or talking to my wife and son throughout the day. I could see them just fine without taking the headset off and it didn't interrupt my work. That's a win in my book.

Lastly, is battery life. Thus far, the headset lasted about 2 hours on a single charge while I was working completely wirelessly from my laptop. This was also while the headset was downloading and installing a bunch of apps in the background during that time, so I expect battery life to be a bit better going forward.

Still, it's clear you're going to want to tether the headset if you're planning on just sitting at a desk all day. The wire clip on the side of the strap (pictured above) makes it easy to do that and keeps the cable out of the way.

So far, it seems like the headset does what it advertises and it does it quite well. I'll be bringing my longer-term review for the headset in a week or two when I've felt like I put it through its full paces. For now, I've left my detailed impressions from the hands-on session below and included additional language based on my extended time with the headset.

Price, availability, and what's in the box

The Meta Quest Pro retails for $1,499 and is readily available on store shelves since October 25, 2022. You can even try it yourself at a local Best Buy, assuming they have a storefront unit. Meta is offering up one SKU with 256GB of storage.

Meta Quest Pro will be available in any of the 22 countries (opens in new tab) where Meta Quest products are currently sold. That includes Meta's website, as well as retailers like Best Buy (opens in new tab) and Amazon.

Meta includes a bevy of accessories and other pack-ins with the Meta Quest Pro headset, including:

Meta Quest Pro headset (head strap preinstalled)

Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers (wrist straps preinstalled)

Charging dock

Protective cover for headset

Partial light blockers

USB Type-C charging cable

Controller charging cable (for charge and play)

45W wall outlet plug

Cleaning cloth

Stylus tips

A full light blocker can be separately purchased for full immersion in VR content, as well as a number of other great Quest Pro accessories (opens in new tab).

The basics

The Quest Pro is more of a mixed-reality headset than a virtual-reality one. This largely means that most Quest Pro apps will encourage users to interact with the physical world around them as well as the virtual one, making it a much more palatable experience for many of the headset's use-case scenarios.

Given the $1,500 price tag, you might wonder "who in the world is this headset made for?" Primarily, Meta intends this to be a work-heavy headset with a focus on selling it to professional and enterprise customers. That includes the ability to enroll the device in Quest for Business, Meta's own MDM platform for device management.

But Quest Pro isn't meant for stuffy cubicles. Not necessarily, anyway. If anything, Quest Pro aims to give users a tangible way to recreate the office experience anywhere they are, whether that means working at home or working from a hotel room. Your office is the one you take with you, and for Quest Pro users, that means up to five virtual monitors with apps like Immersed, and a bevy of productivity tools that'll nearly theoretically recreate the "collaborative" office experience CEOs have been harping on about for the past year as people resist returning to the office.

Further than that, Quest Pro is also designed for professionals or enthusiasts who want to do more without needing all the expensive equipment that some professions require. While you obviously won't be replacing a real hammer with a virtual one, Meta offered up several compelling examples of what this could look like.

For one, Autodesk will soon be providing some of its professional apps to Quest Pro users, which could make CAD modeling, 3D modeling, and other professional creative endeavors more appealing to make than with a mouse and keyboard. Other software, like Arkio, allows architects to stand in a physical room and quite literally change the entire structure of the room virtually. Add a window, slap in a door, and even decorate with furniture — the whole nine yards.

Tribe XR (opens in new tab) is a DJing app that only costs $30 but lets you play around with legit versions of $3,000 soundboards, can actually be used to live DJ events, and even record and upload your creations to your SoundCloud and make money off of it.

Another app,