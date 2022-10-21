Best Quest Pro accessories: What's in the box and what else you need

Unlike the Quest 2, which requires a ton of accessories and modifications to get the best experience, the $1,500 Meta Quest Pro doesn't require mods and has several useful accessories out of the box. Still, there are a few Quest Pro accessories that you may want to buy, depending on what you want to use it for.

You've already spent a lot on the headset, so we won't try to sell you stuff you don't use. Here's what you need to know, including what comes in the box with the Meta Quest Pro and the best Quest Pro accessories that you'll actually need.

What accessories are bundled with the Meta Quest Pro?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The most important bundled accessory with the Meta Quest Pro are the Quest Pro controllers, as well as detachable stylus tips. Measuring 130 x 70 x 62mm (5.1 x 2.75 x 2.4 inches), the Pro controllers have a Snapdragon 662 chip inside of them to power three tracking cameras each. Where the Oculus Touch controllers are tracked by the headset and can lose tracking in dead zones above your head or behind your back, you'll never lose positioning with these.

They also have enhanced TruTouch Haptics that make you feel like you're actually gripping virtual objects or writing on a virtual dashboard. Add in 1-to-1 finger tracking and "precision pinch movements," and these are the best VR controllers we've ever tested. They're even compatible with the Quest 2, though you'll have to buy them separately for $300.

The Quest Pro with removable partial light blockers installed. (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Quest Pro also comes with a partial light blocker facial interface, which magnetically attaches to either side of the headset. By default, you can use the Quest Pro without anything blocking your surroundings. Our tester Nick Sutrich said he felt "more confident of my actions in mixed-reality applications" without the blockers because he could see the full room and possible trip hazards at all times. But if you're working at a desk, these partial blockers will keep you focused.

Lastly, the Quest Pro comes with a 45W USB-C charging dock. Both the headset and controllers with rechargeable batteries have a two-hour battery estimate — though you can make the controllers last longer if needed — before you'll need to seat them on the dock.

The best Quest Pro accessories available today

What Quest Pro accessories do you need?

Our VR writer Nick Sutrich wearing the Meta Quest Pro with full light blocker attached. (Image credit: Brittainy Newman)

If you intend to use your Quest Pro for VR gaming as well as mixed-reality, you absolutely need the Meta Quest Pro Full Light Blocker. The partial blocker in the box leaves a huge gap at the bottom that lets light in and is very immersion-breaking; our tester Nick Sutrich said that it made smooth locomotion disorienting when the real world doesn't move with the virtual world.

Next, you may need a Quest Pro carrying case. Meta designed the Pro as a virtual computer and office in one, and if you work from home, you can just keep it on the dock with no issues. But if you need to take your Quest Pro on the go to a conference, or want to keep your Pro protected from accidents or pets, the Incase Carry Case is the only official case available as of launch.

If you do plan to take your Quest Pro on the road, you won't want to pack the bulky 45W dock in your luggage. So you'll also need the Meta Quest Pro Compact Charging Dock, which is exactly what the name sounds like. It charges both the Quest Pro controllers and "any Meta Quest headset with a USB-C connection," so you can also use it with the Quest 2 and Pro controllers if you want.

Next, while the Quest Pro speakers are an "immediately noticeable upgrade from the Quest 2" with a "full range of sound [and] palpable bass," you may need headphones if you're in an office environment and don't want to annoy the people around you. The Quest Pro uses two 3.5mm audio jacks, one on each side, so you'll need the official VR earphones rather than standard headphones.

Lastly, while the Quest Pro has Wi-Fi 6E support and can connect to your computer wirelessly, you can pair it with an official Link cable or a cheaper Link cable alternative for a dedicated, dependable connection.

What you won't need is an alternate strap or face cover like the Quest 2 does. The default halo-style strap can't be removed, but it's so comfortable and easy to adjust that you won't want to. And the facial interface is extremely comfortable. Plus, because the strap lets you adjust the distance between your face and the lenses, you can comfortably wear glasses without a spacer.