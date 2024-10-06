Which Quest 2 & 3 accessories work with Meta Quest 3S?

Can your Quest 2 accessories transfer to the Quest 3S? Best answer: The only Quest 2 accessories that'll transfer to the Quest 3S are prescription lens inserts, Link cables, and Quest 2 cases. Meta used the same Fresnel lenses, so your Quest 2 Zenni Optical lenses (or 3D-printed glasses inserts) will slot perfectly on the Quest 3S. Both headsets use the same USB-C port, so any compatible Link cable should work. The Quest 3S is narrower and its Touch Plus controllers are smaller than the Quest 2 and its controllers; they'll fit in your current case, but you may want to add a lens blocker or inner padding in case the controllers bounce around. Quest 2 replacement Elite Straps, facial interfaces, silicone covers, controller grips, and headphones with 3.5mm jacks won't transfer over the Quest 3S.

The Quest 3S and Quest 3 share many accessories

(Image credit: Meta)

When it comes to Meta Quest 3S accessories, Quest 2 owners will have to find replacements for popular favorites like Elite Straps and facial interfaces; even though the Quest 2 and 3S look similar, the newer headset is actually closer to the Quest 3 in some ways.

Quest 3 Elite Straps, Elite Straps with Battery, Active Straps for Touch Plus controllers, and Carrying Cases will work with the Quest 3S, too.

Quest 3 owners don't have much reason to downgrade to a Quest 3S, but a benefit to this interchangeability is that most of the best 3rd-party Quest 3 accessories will work for the Quest 3S, too. You have a year's worth of tech to choose from.

Not every Quest 3 accessory works for the Quest 3S, so be careful. Specifically, Quest 3 facial interfaces, prescription lenses, and full-sized charging docks won't work.

Quest 2 owners will need to stock up on new Quest 3S accessories

We expect most Meta Quest 3S buyers will be Quest 2 owners who skipped the Quest 3, waiting for something more affordable. If you're still deciding whether to upgrade, we have a guide on the Meta Quest 3S vs. Quest 2 that runs through each key difference, but the 3S improves on power and mixed reality while bringing back some of the same problems.

If you didn't like the Quest 2 cloth strap, you won't feel much different about the 3S strap; you'll also need a battery pack, as the Quest 3S reportedly hits that same 2.5-hour max as the Quest 2 did.

The Quest 3S thankfully uses silicone instead of foam, but you'll want the Quest 3S Breathable Facial Interface (or a 3rd-party equivalent) for better comfort and venting. And while the new Touch Plus controllers lose the tracking ring, they're still about the same weight and many active gamers will need new knuckle grips.

Another difference is that the Quest 3S doesn't have a 3.5mm headphone jack, and some wireless USB-C earbuds that worked with the Quest 2 like the Soundcore VR P10s don't work fully with the Quest 3 because of charging differences.

The breathable facial interface on the Quest 3S (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Aside from our Meta Quest 3S hands-on at Meta Connect, we've yet to officially test Quest 3S accessories aside from the Breathable Facial Interface, which adds a mesh between the silicone face pad and headset for better venting, as well as opens your peripheral vision to make mixed-reality gaming feel more natural. We liked it in our initial testing.

Otherwise, we can comfortably recommend Quest 3 accessories we've tested thoroughly in the year since the Quest 3 launched, as day-one Quest 3S purchases for you.

You can buy the official Quest 3 Elite Strap, but we're fans of the BoboVR M3 Pro strap. It comfortably balances the headset weight, lets you adjust the lens angle for the best view, and it has swappable, magnetic battery packs. With just the one included battery you add another two hours of playtime, but Quest power users can buy a backup battery and swap it in while charging the dead one, keeping the fun going.

The BoboVR M3 Pro looks unwieldy but is supremely comfortable for daily Quest 3S gamers (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

We also love these AMVR controller grips, which work perfectly since the Quest 3S and 3 controllers are identical, and cost less than half of Meta's official grips. These comfortable knuckle grips repel sweat and cushion your hands while letting you relax your grip.

Lastly, since you'll need to replace your Quest 2 headphones with the traditional 3.5mm connector, we'll point you to these PrismXR Vega T1 earbuds, with a USB-C dongle that plugs into the Quest 3S port but allow charging passthrough for your battery pack. The earbuds themselves have minimal latency and give you the best sound you'd expect without proper over-ear headphones.