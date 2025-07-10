Ray-Ban Metas aren't on sale for Prime Day, but these great accessories are under $25 until Friday

I think Meta is missing out big by not putting Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses on sale during Prime Day this year, but that's not stopping accessories makers from discounting some great add-ons for the world's most popular smart glasses.

If you've already got a pair of Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, you'll know that a few little accessories could go a long way to creating an even better smart glasses experience.

One of the weakest points of the Ray-Ban Meta experience is the battery life, which is at least helped a bit by a fast-charging case that you dock the glasses into. But what good is that case if it's not charged? Let's start with this handy desk charger that'll keep both your glasses and the case fully charged.

HiBloks Magnetic Charging Station: $30.99 $22.31 at Amazon Ensure your Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses stay charged at all times with this dual-purpose magnetic dock that charges the glasses and the case at the same time, now at its lowest price ever for Prime Day. This is the first time these have gone on sale on Amazon, but make sure to clip that 10% off coupon to get the full discount.

The glasses lock into the charge with a handy push button to ensure that it's got a clean connection each time, so there's never a doubt if your glasses are charging or not. A second USB-C port on the base can then be connected to your glasses case to keep it charged, so you can be sure that you're getting a fully charged pair of glasses every time you put them on.

But how about those moments when you're wearing your glasses and find them slipping down your nose? This is annoying on any pair of glasses, and this handy all-in-one kit will give you rubber nose pads and a strap that'll keep the glasses from hitting the ground if they somehow fall off.

RCStyle Ray-Ban Meta accessory kit: $29.99 $19.88 at Amazon This Ray-Ban Meta accessories kit includes 8 nose pads of differing textures, temple pads, a lanyard for keeping the glasses from falling to the ground, and even a set of cleaning pads. These usually go on sale for $27, but we've never seen them under $20 before! Make sure to clip the 10% off coupon to get the full discount!

Reviewers praise the fit and variety of the accessories in this pack, from the nose pads that keep the glasses from sliding down to the head strap that keeps them from falling off your face. "The band keeps my meta glasses snug to my face as I'm working with my head down for most of the day," says one reviewer, while another lauded them for keeping them in place while biking.

Since there's no adjustable nose pad set built into Ray-Ban Metas, these nose pads are worth the money alone. I've never personally had an issue with them falling off my face, even while looking down, but nose pads absolutely help keep them from sliding down my nose the rest of the day.