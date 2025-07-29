That's not a typo: new T-Mobile deal lands you $1,100 off the Galaxy Z Fold 7 AND a free pair of earbuds, just for kicks
No trade-in required!
Samsung's newest foldable phone just hit store shelves last week, but the massive price tag means that Galaxy Z Fold 7 deals are an absolute must for most shoppers. Fortunately, there's a new T-Mobile offer that will dramatically lessen the blow if you play your cards right.
Buy the phone and add a line with an eligible data plan and the Big Three carrier will hook you up with $1,100 in promo credits over 24 months. That knocks the price of the premium foldable down to $899.99 (or $37.50 per month), plus T-Mobile will throw in a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds, just for kicks. That's an additional $250 value! We've seen a lot of Galaxy Z Fold 7 deals lately, but this new offer is easily one of the best.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 256GB: $1,999.99 From $899.99 with eligible line, plus FREE pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at T-Mobile
Attention, T-Mobile users! Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and add a line with one of the carrier's eligible unlimited plans and you'll get a whopping $1,100 off your purchase. As if that wasn't enough, the Big Three carrier will also throw in a free pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds with your purchase, no strings attached (and no trade-in required).
The Go5G Plus, Go5G Next, Experience More, and Experience Beyond plans will all get you the full $1,100 of credit with no trade-in necessary. All four of those data plans get you unlimited talk, text, and data on T-Mobile's historic 5G network, plus a five-year price guarantee, premium data access, and a ton of international benefits and entertainment perks.
With a starting price of $2,000, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is far from cheap, but that's basically the only bad thing about it. The premium device boasts two stunning 120Hz displays with a nearly-invisible folding hinge, an unbelievably thin design, and some exceptional performance from the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It's also equipped with the same cameras found in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, plus you'll enjoy seven years of OS and security upgrades guaranteed.
Despite a few rocky generations, the future of foldable phones still looks very bright, and the Z Fold 7 is merely proof that Samsung remains at the forefront. Sure, the cost continues to be a major barrier to entry for a lot of folks, but thanks to this T-Mobile deal and others like it, those winds might be changing.
