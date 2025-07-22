New Visible deal drops the Pixel 9a to just $199 (but there's a big catch)

The Pixel 9a hit the scene this spring as an cheaper alternative to Google's flagship series, but a lower price tag also means that deals on the phone can be fairly uncommon. Fortunately, Visible is here to change all of that, offering $300 OFF the midrange masterpiece when you sign up for the Visible Plus Pro annual plan using the promo code DEALTIME.

Google Pixel 9a 128GB: $499 $199 with Visible Plus Pro Annual Plan at Visible Buy the Google Pixel 9a with one year of Visible's Plus Pro plan and you'll get $300 off when you use the code DEALTIME at checkout. This is 2025's best cheap Android phone meeting one of the best wireless plans we've ever used, so don't sleep on this deal if you're looking to switch carriers.

✅Recommended if: you want a sleek, flagship-level smartphone with great cameras and long software support; you don't mind paying for a full year of wireless service in advance; you need premium data and international perks.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer unlocked phones or trade-in deals; you're happy with your current wireless carrier; you don't need a lot of perks from your phone company.

Don't let its striking appearance fool you: the Pixel 9a is quite similar to its flagship counterparts when you look under the hood. Just like the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9a is powered by the Tensor G4 chipset and comes with seven years of OS and security upgrades, plus you get Gemini AI features, a 6.3-inch pOLED display, and a remarkably long-lasting battery. At $499, the phone was already quite well-priced, but this deal could knock the Pixel 9a to as low as $199 when you use the promo code.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The catch is that you'll need to pay for a full year of the Visible Plus Pro plan to receive the savings, which will set you back $450 before the phone is added to your cart. Considering that the plan usually costs $45 per month, you're actually getting two months free by purchasing the annual plan, and that doesn't even include the value of the discounted smartphone.

So yes, there are some strings attached, but if you've been looking to change your wireless setup anyway, this Visible deal presents an excellent opportunity. The plan in question also gets you unlimited talk, text, and premium data on Verizon's legendary 5G Ultra Wideband network, plus free calls and texts to over 85 countries worldwide, an unlimited mobile hotspot, and more.

After all, there's a reason we called Visible one of our favorite MVNO carriers (even if it isn't technically an MVNO). And of course, there's also something really nice about making a single payment today and not worrying about your phone bill again until 2026. The choice is yours.