Yes, you can really get a FREE Motorola Razr during Visible's flash sale — here's how it works
The carrier's first major sale of 2025 has landed.
The good folks at Visible don't do a lot of sale events, but when they do, they pull out all of the stops with excellent phone deals and cheap wireless opportunities alike. Case in point: buy the Motorola Razr (2024) with 12 months of the Visible Plus plan and you'll get the phone for completely free, no trade-in required.
One of our favorite foldable phones and a year of our favorite unlimited plan for only $395? That's a match made in heaven. Of course, this deal isn't for everyone, so Visible has launched a few other offers as part of the big event. Keep reading for all my favorite promos included in the sale.
Motorola Razr (2024) 256GB: $599 FREE with Visible Plus Annual Plan and code SWEETDEAL at checkout
The Motorola Razr (2024) is a versatile clamshell device with all-day battery life, a 50MP dual camera sensor, and that satisfying vegan leather finish that all the best Motorola phones have these days. Pick up the foldable alongside a year of the Visible Plus plan today and you'll get it for completely free, no trade-in required. Just don't forget to use the code SWEETDEAL at checkout!
More *NEW* Visible deals
Visible Plus: $45/month $35/month with code 35PLUS at Visible
The Visible Plus plan gives you unlimited talk, text, and premium data on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, plus you get an unlimited mobile hotspot and free talk/text to dozens of countries worldwide. Join Visible with the Plus plan using the code 35PLUS at checkout and you'll save $10 every month indefinitely (or until Visible decides to end the promo).
Get up to $400 off the Samsung Galaxy S25 series with Visible Plus Annual Plan and code GALAXY at checkout
Samsung's latest flagship lineup has landed, and you can save a whopping $400 on the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra when you sign up for a year of the Visible Plus plan and use the code GALAXY at checkout. The base model Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are receiving their own $200 and $300 discounts, respectively, so take your pick.
