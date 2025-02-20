Yes, you can really get a FREE Motorola Razr during Visible's flash sale — here's how it works

The good folks at Visible don't do a lot of sale events, but when they do, they pull out all of the stops with excellent phone deals and cheap wireless opportunities alike. Case in point: buy the Motorola Razr (2024) with 12 months of the Visible Plus plan and you'll get the phone for completely free, no trade-in required.

One of our favorite foldable phones and a year of our favorite unlimited plan for only $395? That's a match made in heaven. Of course, this deal isn't for everyone, so Visible has launched a few other offers as part of the big event. Keep reading for all my favorite promos included in the sale.

Editor's pick

Motorola Razr (2024) 256GB: $599 FREE with Visible Plus Annual Plan and code SWEETDEAL at checkout The Motorola Razr (2024) is a versatile clamshell device with all-day battery life, a 50MP dual camera sensor, and that satisfying vegan leather finish that all the best Motorola phones have these days. Pick up the foldable alongside a year of the Visible Plus plan today and you'll get it for completely free, no trade-in required. Just don't forget to use the code SWEETDEAL at checkout!

More *NEW* Visible deals

Visible Plus: $45/month $35/month with code 35PLUS at Visible The Visible Plus plan gives you unlimited talk, text, and premium data on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, plus you get an unlimited mobile hotspot and free talk/text to dozens of countries worldwide. Join Visible with the Plus plan using the code 35PLUS at checkout and you'll save $10 every month indefinitely (or until Visible decides to end the promo).