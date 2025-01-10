One of the country's best wireless plans is getting a HUGE discount for 25 months (but you'll need this promo code)

It's no secret that we consider Visible to be one of the best wireless carriers in the biz, and now the Verizon-owned phone company is offering an equally-legendary deal for new customers. Sign up for the carrier's Visible Plus plan and you'll score a $15 discount every single month for 25 months, no strings attached. All you need to do is use the code SWITCH25 at checkout and the savings are yours.

Our favorite unlimited plan gets a historic discount

Visible Plus: $45/month $30/month for 25 months with code SWITCH25 at Visible Sign up for the Visible Plus plan before the end of January and you'll get 25 months of service for only $30 per month. That's like getting eight months of our favorite wireless plan for free! If you don't need all of the extras provided by the Plus plan, you can sign up for Visible's basic plan and still save $5 every month for 25 months. Just be sure to use the code SWITCH25 during checkout.

The Visible Plus plan is our top pick for the best unlimited plan that money can buy, coming complete with premium data on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband, an unlimited mobile hotspot, and free smartwatch service (a $10/month value). You also get a ton of international perks, including unlimited talk, text, and 2GB of data in Mexico and Canada and free calls to over 30 countries worldwide.

The carrier will even throw in a free Global Pass day every month (a feature that's usually reserved for Verizon users). There's a reason we called Visible a "phenomenal value for heavy users" in our 4.5/5-star review. The Visible Plus plan usually costs $45 per month, but this deal knocks the price down to only $30 monthly for over two years.

Of course, none of the best MVNO carriers are perfect. You won't get any multi-line discounts if you're signing up for the whole family, and you'll want to be in an area with great Verizon coverage to get the most out of the service. But if you're a heavy data user looking for international perks on a budget, this deal on Visible's Plus plan is hard to beat.

If you're trying to switch carriers but Visible's offers aren't working for you, check out our guide to Mint Mobile's best deals of the month to see if you can save some major cash by shopping in bulk.