Surprise Mint Mobile deal slashes OVER 50% off the Galaxy S25 and throws in a free year of Unlimited, just for kicks

I hate sounding hysterical when I write about discounted smartphones, but this new Mint Mobile deal might actually deserve my breathless praise. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 along with one year of the Unlimited plan and the T-Mobile-owned carrier will give you $440 off the phone AND a second year of wireless for 100% free. I'm not joking. There's no trade-in required and no complicated contracts involved.

In other words, this means that you can be getting one of the best Android phones on the market along with two full years of Unlimited talk, text, and data for only $720 upfront (or $30 per month using affirm). Considering that the phone alone typically retails for $799, this is a ridiculously good bargain.

Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB: $799 $360, plus one year of Unlimited when you buy one year at Mint Mobile Heads up, Samsung fans! Buy the versatile Galaxy S25 alongside one year of the Unlimited plan and Mint Mobile will hook you up with a discount of over 50% off the phone AND an additional year of wireless coverage for 100% free. It's easily the best Samsung Galaxy S25 deal I've seen all year, totally clobbering the offers from other wireless carriers. My only concern is that it'll sell out before enough folks can take advantage of the offer, so you better act fast if you're interested.

✅Recommended if: you want a powerful, AI-driven flagship phone at a major discount; you're looking to switch wireless carriers.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't want to commit to one wireless plan for two years; you need the absolute best camera tech in your smartphone (Mint is offering a similar Pixel 9 deal, if so).

Although it's not the most eye-catching device, the Galaxy S25 is a powerful, compact flagship that boasts some of the best internals on the market, from the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor to the suite of Galaxy AI software features. The device also boasts 12GB of RAM alongside a sturdy Gorilla Glass construction, a glorious 6.2-inch AMOLED display, and One UI 7 straight out of the box. Furthermore, as with the rest of the S25 lineup, the base model flagship comes with seven years of OS and security upgrades guaranteed.

Okay, sure, the phone is great, but what about the data plan included in the deal? Well, Mint's Unlimited is no slouch either, offering users unlimited talk, text, and data on T-Mobile's vast 5G network, plus free calls to the UK, Mexico, and Canada, along with a free mobile hotspot. After all, there's a reason we called Mint Mobile our favorite MVNO carrier.

All things said and done, this deal is offering BOGO Unlimited wireless and over 50% off a top-rated Samsung phone. If you're looking for a new phone or wireless carrier, there's really no reason to skip this promo.