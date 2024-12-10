The Pixel 9 Pro lands a sudden 40% discount during Mint Mobile's holiday sale — apparently 50% off wireless wasn't enough?

I have seen a lot of amazing Google Pixel 9 deals over the past few months, but this holiday offer from Mint easily ranks as one of the best (and yes, I'm including Black Friday in that list). Pick up the Pixel 9 Pro from Mint Mobile and you'll score a ridiculous $400 discount, knocking the price of the phone down to $599. You'll have to buy a year of Mint's unlimited tier to receive the savings, but the carrier is sweetening the deal by carving 50% off that plan, as well.

In other words, not only are you getting a record-smashing discount on one of the year's best phones, but you'll be getting one of the best unlimited plans we've ever used for only $15 per month ($180 upfront). Even Black Friday couldn't touch those savings.

This offer is quite similar to a recent Mint Mobile deal that gives you $500 off the base model Pixel 9 when you buy the phone alongside some wireless, but if you need more power in your devices, this Google Pixel 9 Pro deal is tough to beat.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

As described in our 4/5-star review, the Pixel 9 Pro triumphs by packing premium specs and AI-powered technology into a compact, easy-to-hold frame. Both the Pro and its XL big sibling come with seven years of guaranteed OS and security updates, plus you get unrivalled camera tech, the lightning-fast Tensor G4 chipset, and some truly remarkable battery life straight out of the box.

At full price, the Google Pixel 9 Pro may be a tough sell, but this Mint Mobile is changing everything. Let me put it this way: during Black Friday/Cyber Monday, the price of the unlocked Pixel 9 Pro dropped to $799, which was a record low at the time. By comparison, you can head to Mint Mobile right now and get the phone for a full $20 less, AND your phone bill will be covered for a year by one of the world's best MVNO carriers. If you're in the market for a new wireless plan, yeah, it's that good.