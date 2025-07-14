Don't tell Amazon, but these 10 Prime Day tech deals are STILL live after the big sale — grab them before they're gone

Prime Day 2025 has officially come to a close, but if you missed all of the festivities last week, fear not: there are still quite a few leftover Android deals worth checking out.

I'm talking about deals like 25% off the unlocked Google Pixel 9, or this Amazon discount that slashes a whopping $400 off the premium Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar. There's plenty more where those came from, and the best part? Unlike the best Prime Day deals, the majority of offers left over on Amazon's site don't require a Prime membership. Simply add the product to your cart and the savings are as good as yours.

Leftover Prime Day deals

Preorder deal Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 512GB: $2,419.99 $1,999.99, plus $300 gift card at Amazon Samsung's newest foldable phones will hit shelves on July 25th, but you can preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 7 from Amazon today and receive a free storage boost to 512GB and a $300 gift card at no additional cost.

Preorder deal Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 512GB: $1,419.99 $1,099.99, plus $200 gift card at Amazon Just like the Z Fold 7, you can preorder Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 from Amazon ahead of its July 25th release date and score a free $200 gift card, no strings attached. You'll also get a free storage boost to 512GB!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 44mm (BT): $329.99 $199.99 at Amazon The Galaxy Watch 7 continues to offer one of the best experiences in the world of Android smartwatches, balancing a sleek design with seamless Samsung integration and a ton of fitness-focused smarts. Prime Day may be over, but you can still grab this flagship wearable and save an outstanding 39% on your purchase.

Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $599 at Amazon The Google Pixel 9 is a sophisticated flagship with an efficient processor, unrivalled camera tech, and a ton of AI-boosted smarts. It may not be quite as good as the discount we saw during Prime Day, but you can still grab a sweet 25% off the flagship if you shop at Amazon today.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar: $899.99 $499.99 at Amazon This premium fitness watch from Garmin harnesses the power of the sun to deliver incredible battery life in an ultra-rugged titanium and reinforced polymer package. Buy the wearable from Amazon and you'll score a whopping 44% discount, no membership required!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 256GB: $919.99 $669.99 at Amazon The Galaxy Tab S9 is a last-gen tablet with a vibrant 11-inch AMOLED display, durable build, and efficient performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Grab the device after Prime Day and you'll get a straight 27% carved off your purchase.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: $299.99 $190 at Amazon A perfect entry-level smartwatch, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 boasts a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, 11 days of battery life, and all of the health and fitness tracking features you'd expect from the brand. Best of all? It's only $190 at Amazon today.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G 128GB: $199.99 $142.49 at Amazon A somewhat recent addition to Samsung's affordable A-series, the Galaxy A16 is a no-frills budget phone with a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, solid battery life, and microSD card support. Buy the cheap Android phone from Amazon today and you'll get a nice 29% knocked off your purchase.

Beats Solo 4: $199.95 $97.99 at Amazon The Beats Solo 4 are a no-fuss pair of on-ear headphones with balanced sound, spatial audio support, and up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge. Pick up these cans from Amazon today and you'll receive an epic 51% discount, no Prime membership required!