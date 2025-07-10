3 of the best Android phones ever built are receiving HISTORIC discounts for Prime Day — don’t miss these deals

Only one day of Prime Day 2025 remains, which means some of the best Android phone deals of the year are about to disappear for good (or at least until Black Friday, I guess). Nevertheless, among all of the discounted devices available at Amazon right now, three legendary smartphones stand out from the crowd: the OnePlus 13, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.

All three of these devices earned incredibly high marks in our list of the best Android phones that money can buy, and thanks to Amazon's sale, all three are as cheap or cheaper than they've ever been. The sale ends at midnight tomorrow, July 11th, so if you've been thinking about buying an exceptional smartphone this week, this could be your last chance. Don't mess this up.

Last chance! Grab these Android phone deals before they're gone

1. OnePlus 13 512GB: $999.99 $879.99 with Prime at Amazon One of the very few phones to ever receive a perfect score from Android Central, the OnePlus 13 is an incredibly versatile device powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The phone also boasts revolutionary IP69 protection with excellent cameras and one of the best displays we've ever used. Thanks to Amazon's Prime Day sale, the eye-catching flagship is currently sitting with a rare 12% discount. Android Central rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ From our reviewer: "The OnePlus 13 is the best Android phone ever made, with uncompromising design and build quality, top-tier performance, features you'll love using, and a camera that'll make you smile day or night."

2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 $949.99 with Prime at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a beast of Android technology, offering a stunning 6.9-inch AMOLED display (with built-in stylus), amazing performance from the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and seven years of guaranteed software support. The biggest thing holding the phone back is its price, which is why we're stoked to see Amazon slash 27% off the unlocked device during Prime Day. Android Central rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 From our reviewer: "It's one of the best Android phones you can buy, assuming you can afford it. It's packed with impressive specs, several well-performing cameras, a built-in stylus pen, and tons of AI features, all in a premium package."

3. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB: $1,099 $749 with Prime at Amazon Currently 32% off during Prime Day, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is a stunning flagship with an impressive triple-camera system, 16GB of RAM, and all of the latest AI-boosted software features powered by Gemini. The phone also comes with seven years of guaranteed OS and security upgrades, which means you could be using it for a good long while before it starts to feel even remotely dated. Android Central rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ From our reviewer: "When only the biggest display will do, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is the right phone for you. Packing Google smarts and the latest bag of AI tricks powered by Gemini, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will get it done."