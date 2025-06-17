Forget Prime Day, Best Buy just launched a HUGE sale on Android phones — see the top 5 deals in my cart

Sure, Prime Day 2025 has officially been announced, but you don't need to wait for another Amazon sale to score epic deals on Android devices. For a limited time, Best Buy is carving up to $450 off a selection of our favorite phones from Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and Motorola — no trade-in required, no strings attached.

Whether you're looking for a super-powered flagship or a budget-friendly foldable, I've dropped my top five favorite deals from the sale below. I'm talking about offers like $300 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra, or this deal that throws in a free $100 gift card when you buy the OnePlus 13. Keep reading for more top picks, and don't wait too long if something catches your eye; these Android deals could disappear just as quickly as they arrived.

The top 5 deals from Best Buy's Android Savings Event

1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy The Galaxy S25 Ultra is a supremely powerful smartphone with a cutting-edge Snapdragon chipset, embedded stylus, and all of the latest AI-boosted software features. It's also pretty expensive, which is why this $300 no-strings discount is a welcome sight. If you want something a little thinner, Best Buy is also dropping a straight $120 off the new Galaxy S25 Edge.

2. Motorola Razr Plus (2024) 256GB: $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy Although it's technically considered last-gen now that the 2025 series is out, the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) is still an outstanding flip phone with two gorgeous displays, a sturdy folding hinge, and the efficient Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip. Buy the clamshell device from Best Buy today and you'll score a straight $300 off your purchase.

3. OnePlus 13 512GB: $999.99 $899.99 with carrier activation, plus a free $100 gift card at Best Buy The OnePlus 13 is arguably the best Android phone released this year (so far), but deals on the flagship have been few and far between. Fortunately, Best Buy is attempting to change that by giving a free $100 gift card to everyone who buys the phone during the Android Savings Event, plus you'll get an additional $100 off if you activate the device through Verizon or AT&T.

4. Motorola Edge Plus (2023) 512GB: $799.99 $349.99 at Best Buy Although it's starting to show its age in a few areas, the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) continues to impress with strong Snapdragon performance, two days of battery life, and a vibrant 6.7-inch display. Interestingly, it's also considerably better than the newer Edge (2024), and thanks to the current Best Buy sale, it's over 50% off right now.