Best Buy takes on Amazon with an EPIC sale of its own — see the top 5 Android deals that actually matter

Amazon Prime Day kicks off on July 8th, but if you don't want to wait, Best Buy just launched a massive sitewide sale event with a bounty of great Android deals in tow. Whether you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds, a smartwatch, or a flagship phone, keep reading for my top five favorite picks from the sale.

These offers include a straight 20% off the Galaxy S25 Plus and $250 off the HP 15.6-inch Chromebook, but that barely scratches the surface of everything that's available. Will these deals eliminate the need for Prime Day 2025? Probably not, but this Best Buy sale presents an awesome opportunity for folks who aren't Prime members to save some serious cash today. These are just good old-fashioned deals on great tech, no strings attached and no memberships required.

Best Buy launches major sale event — see my top 5 deals

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $299 at Best Buy Two generations later, and I'm still using the Sony WH-1000XM4 as my go-to wireless headphones. These cans boast great sound with adjustable noise cancellation and a super-comfy fit, and they're currently $50 off at Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy Currently 20% off at Best Buy, the Galaxy S25 Plus is a versatile, AI-driven flagship with a powerful Snapdragon chipset, great battery life, and seven years of OS and security updates guaranteed.

HP 15.6-inch Chromebook: $449 $199 at Best Buy Although it's not the best Chromebook ever built, HP's 15.6-inch laptop is a solid device with a speedy Intel processor, 16GB of RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life. I wouldn't recommend it at full price, but throw on a $250 discount and this laptop becomes a verified steal!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: $1,199.99 $799.99 at Best Buy Despite being a last-gen device, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra continues to impress as a spacious Samsung tablet with a vibrant AMOLED display, powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and S Pen support. Pick up this slab from Best Buy during the sale and you'll score a straight $400 discount, no strings attached.