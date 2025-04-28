Walmart kicks off EPIC spring sale event — here are the deals that no Android users should miss

Prime Day 2025 is still months away, but if you don't want to wait, Walmart just launched its own sitewide sale event with a bounty of Android deals in tow. Keep reading for a selection of my favorite offers available now, just be aware that the sale is set to expire on Sunday night (May 4th) — in other words, don't wait too long if something catches your eye!

Many of the best deals included in the sale are exclusive to Walmart Plus members, but there's a 30-day free trial available for folks who just want to enjoy the savings while the promotion is live. You'll also get a few extra bonuses for joining Walmart Plus during the sale, such as free food from Burger King and six months of Paramount Plus with Showtime. Who needs Prime Day when deals like this are hanging around?

Walmart Plus membership: 30-day free trial, then $12.95/month ($98 annually) In addition to exclusive discounts, Walmart Plus members enjoy benefits like free delivery, fuel discounts, and a bunch of other perks that even Amazon Prime can't touch. Sign up during this week's sale and you'll also receive six months of Paramount Plus streaming with Showtime, one free express delivery, and much more.

My top deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 $897 at Walmart The Galaxy S24 Ultra is still quite impressive in 2025, coming complete with superb camera tech, AI-boosted software features, and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Buy the phone unlocked during Walmart's big sale and you'll get a straight $402.99 shaved off your purchase. This deal is not exclusive to Walmart Plus members, so anyone can check it out.

Fitbit Inspire 3: $99.95 $79.95 at Walmart Our favorite budget Fitbit, the Inspire 3 is a versatile little device with up to 10 days of battery life, a waterproof construction, and loads of 24/7 health and fitness tracking sensors. Grab the discreet tracker from Walmart today and you'll score 20% off, no strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $847.99 at Walmart Head to Walmart during this week's big sale and you'll score an excellent 15% discount on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, a super-balanced flagship with superb performance, seven years of guaranteed OS and security upgrades, and all of the latest Galaxy AI software features.

Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device: $79.99 $46.88 at Walmart Why spend hundreds on a new TV when you can drop less than 50 bucks and get instant access to all of your favorite streaming services and over 400 live channels with the Roku Ultra LT? The streaming stick also provides 4K resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR support, plus you'll get three free months of Apple TV Plus included with your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm (BT): $399.99 $237.40 at Walmart Currently chilling with a massive $162.59 discount at Walmart, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a last-gen wearable with a vibrant AMOLED display, comprehensive health and fitness tracking features, and a handy rotating bezel.

Acer Chromebook 315: $229 $179 at Walmart The Acer Chromebook 315 isn't the most powerful device on the planet, but it's a cheap, versatile laptop that boasts decent-enough performance to handle most school and work tasks, plus up to 10 hours of battery life and a 15.6-inch glare-free display. Best of all, the Chromebook is only $179 at Walmart today. You'll even get a free protective cover with your purchase!