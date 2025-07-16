Google detailed an update for Search and AI Mode that aims to boost its usefulness.

Google Search can now call businesses for information on pricing and appointment availability, per the user's request.

AI Mode receives Google's more advanced Gemini 2.5 Pro model, bringing with it better reasoning for math and coding questions and Deep Search.

Google's starting to roll out a major update for its Search experience, which brings a substantial power boost to AI Mode.

There's an update rolling out today (July 15) aimed at Google Search and Search's AI Mode, per a Keyword update. Regarding the former, Google says this update aims to bring its AI into a position where it can help users "get things done faster." There's nothing faster than letting the AI call businesses and set up appointments for you, which is where this update takes us.

Google highlights its agentic capabilities headed for Search, which will enable its AI to call businesses for pricing information and availability for a visit. If you're looking up a pet groomer, Google says users should soon find a "Have AI check pricing" button right beneath the map. The AI will then run you through a "request." It's a short questionnaire, so the AI knows everything about you and your pet before calling.

It will question you about your pet's breed, weight, what service you're looking for, when you'd like to visit, and your contact information. The AI will call around and compile this information into an email for you.

Google says this is rolling out to all users in Search; however, there are "higher limits" for AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers.

AI Mode dives in

A new feature within Search, AI Mode, is also picking up a major boost today, thanks to Gemini 2.5 Pro. This Pro model advances what AI Mode can already do with better reasoning capabilities for math and code-related questions. What's more, AI Mode's Gemini 2.5 Pro integration brings Google's "Deep Search" ability.

Google says this option, when asking a question, can help "save hours by issuing hundreds of searches, reasoning across disparate pieces of information and crafting a comprehensive, fully-cited report in minutes." In short, Deep Search dives in deep, digging up every bit of information for you on a particular subject and compiling it neatly.

This is for users who want every piece of information before making an important decision. Since the advanced reasoning and Deep Search are brought to you by Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google says the toggle for it in AI Mode is only available for subscribers. Those with AI Pro or AI Ultra can click "AI Mode" and swap to the 2.5 Pro option for these advanced features if you've enrolled in the Search Labs experiment.

AI Mode levels up (again)

In May, during I/O 2025, AI Mode completely stole Google Search's thunder when the company announced Gemini integration. The feature was being granted Gemini 2.5, the predecessor to what the feature is starting to receive today. The model was added to AI Overviews, as well, bringing the intelligence it needed to handle complex queries. This was a custom version of the model that arrived, making it more "ideal" for whatever topic the user was curious about.

Even shopping with AI Mode was boosted. Users could detail what they're looking for, and the AI's "Shopping Graph" will "browse for inspiration, think through considerations, and narrow down products."

Google Search itself received a Project Astra update, letting users speak to Gemini as it looks at the world through your camera. This back-and-forth gives users a great way of posing a question and then asking a follow-up to truly understand something.