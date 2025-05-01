What you need to know

Google said it will be opening up AI Mode to anyone using Labs in the U.S., and ditching its waitlist for it.

It is introducing actionable tools along with a Gemini-like feature that will give you a history of your search results.

The tech giant said it will be testing out AI Mode with a small percentage of U.S. folks outside of labs.

These features will be rolled out to anyone using AI Mode on Labs in the coming weeks.

Google announced today (May 1) that it will be opening up AI Mode to anyone using Labs in the U.S. and will discontinue its waitlist. It will also make things easier for people to interact with AI Mode. In the coming weeks, the company will be adding the ability to tap for more details in search results within AI Mode.

Users will also be able to view places and product blocks for local spots, such as restaurants, salons, and stores. With these blocks, those using AI Mode can see information like ratings, reviews, and opening hours for a specific place at a glance.

And the Search query was shopping-centric and something to do with a specific product, users will see options with real-time prices (including the latest promotions), images, shipping details, and local inventory, all on AI Mode.

For instance, if you're setting out on a camping trip, you can ask AI Mode for the "best foldable camping chair that would fit in a backpack for under $100," as opposed to just asking " show me a foldable camping chair" on Google Search. These search queries can be more personalized to your situation.

"AI Mode will give you a comprehensive breakdown of recommended products that fit your budget, along with product details and links to retailers," the Keyword stated.

Next up, Google is adding a feature common to streaming platforms — picking up where you left off. This is specifically handy when you have to step away from your device because something else has come up. Or when you want to return to a more specific search query and retrieve some additional information from it.

When users click the new left-side panel to access their past searches, each topic will include the information that AI Mode has already found for them, just like the chat history panel on Gemini.

Lastly, Google brings some good news to users outside of its Labs. The tech giant said it will be rolling out AI Mode to a small percentage of people in the U.S. who will see the AI Mode tab in Search. This could mean that Google plans on a larger rollout of this feature in the weeks to come.