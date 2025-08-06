What you need to know

Another leak showcases the Pixel 10 Pro XL and the base Pixel 10 in a few color options ahead of launch.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL's leaked renders show it off in an obsidian color with flat sides, flat display, rounded corners, and a large camera array, similar to the 9 Pro XL.

The base Pixel 10 is shown off in its long-rumored "Indigo" color, which will seemingly continue that unique color across its entirety, even its camera bar.

Google's launch event for the Pixel 10 series takes place on August 20.

No one can plug the leaks; another Google Pixel rumor brings a new set of Pixel 10 Pro XL renders ahead of launch.

This time, the leaked renders come from the German publication, WinFuture, alleging the design of the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro XL (via 9to5Google). The images appear ripped right from Google, giving us a clear window into what the largest Pixel this year will offer. At first glance, the Pixel 10 Pro XL's design is vastly similar to what we received last year with the 9 Pro XL.

Google is seemingly continuing the flat sides and rounded corners for the 10 Pro XL, just like the rest of the series.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

The publication claims the sides are crafted from metal with a "polished surface." The display's bezels seem quite thin in the renderings, meaning consumers may find quite a large viewing surface on the Pixel 10 Pro XL this year. The phone will also sport a triple camera array for its large camera housing.

The base Pixel 10 appeared in a set of renderings showing off its long-rumored "Indigo" color option. It seems Google will spread those Indigo vibes across the entirety of the phone, meaning its camera bar, flat sides, and physical buttons will take on the hue. The alleged specifications for the base model state consumers could see a similar 50MP main camera, 48MP ultra-wide lens, and an added 48MP telephoto.

We're not far now

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Leaks about the Pixel 10 series' specs have been bubbling up all summer, and the one from June had a lot to share. Over a month ago, rumors claimed the Pixel 10 Pro XL was on the way with a 6.8-inch display, slightly larger than the Pixel 10 Pro's 6.3-inch screen. As expected, the new series should rock Google's newest Tensor G5 chipset, which should bring worthwhile improvements over the minimalistic Tensor G4.

Charging speeds for the Pro XL is expected to sit around 39W, while its wireless charging could reach 15W. This model is rumored to receive the largest battery in a Pixel phone at 5,200mAh. Elsewhere, it seems the Pro XL model will drop the lowest storage option and find solace in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variations.

A week ago, there were rumors about Google's potential pricing for the Pixel 10 series. The Pixel 10 Pro XL might start at $1,199 with its base 256GB variation and end up at around $1,549 for its higher options. Those same rumors allege the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might step its foot directly into the $2,000 range at ~$2,149 for its 1TB.

The Made by Google event is on deck for August 20.