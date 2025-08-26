The party’s over - that 50% off Google Pixel 9 deal from Mint Mobile is finally about to end

The Pixel 10 series is scheduled to hit store shelves on August 28th, which means a lot of the best Google Pixel 9 deals from across the web are about to disappear forever.

You can already see it happening: as of writing, Verizon is completely out of Google Pixel 9 stock, there's only one unit left at my local Best Buy, and Amazon seems mostly focused on selling refurbished versions of the phone.

Fortunately, however, my all-time favorite Pixel 9 deal seems to be hanging on (for now, at least). Buy the AI-powered flagship from Mint Mobile alongside one year of the Unlimited plan and you'll get over 50% off the phone AND an additional year of wireless for 100% free. In other words, this deal gets you a new Google Pixel 9 and two years of T-Mobile-powered wireless for less than it would cost to buy the phone retail ($719 upfront, $30/month for 24 months using affirm).

My favorite Pixel 9 deal is finally nearing an end

Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $359, plus 50% off two years of Unlimited at Mint Mobile Buy the Google Pixel 9 from Mint Mobile with two years of the Unlimited plan and you'll get $440 off the phone and one of those years for FREE! Not everybody is cool being locked into a single wireless plan for 24 months, but if you're open to it, this promo from Mint Mobile is easily one of the best Pixel 9 deals of all time. Now that the Pixel 10 is coming out, however, its days are numbered. Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you want a stylish, AI-powered flagship phone with great cameras; you want cheap wireless powered by T-Mobile and you don't mind committing to two years of one data plan.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather wait and see if Mint Mobile offers a similar deal on the Google Pixel 10 (it's definitely possible); you're a serious mobile gamer or you need lots of data; you don't want to be locked into a data plan for two years.

Although it's about to hit last-gen status, the Google Pixel 9 is still a great 2024 smartphone with 12GB of RAM, a powerful Tensor G4 processor, and all of the latest AI-boosted software features. The phone also comes with Android 16 straight out of the box, and the seven-year software promise means that the Pixel 9 will be a pleasure to use for a good long while.

Mint Mobile's Unlimited plan is no slouch either, offering users unlimited talk, text, and data on T-Mobile's 5G/4G LTE network, plus a 10GB mobile hotspot and free calls to Mexico, Canada, and the UK.

Assuming Mint Mobile follows the path of other stores and wireless carriers, it could be running out of Pixel 9 stock in a matter of days, which means this deal could disappear at virtually any moment. On the bright side, there's a decent chance that Mint will run a similar deal on the Google Pixel 10 some day (if we're lucky). Is it worth waiting to see if that happens, or should you jump on this Pixel 9 deal before it's too late? The choice is yours.