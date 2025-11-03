Is this a joke? Mint Mobile slashes $600 OFF the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, weeks before Black Friday

The Black Friday sales are just around the corner, but what's the point of waiting when you can already score some incredible savings on one of our favorite Android phones? I'm talking, of course, about this deal from Mint Mobile that carves a whopping $600 off the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL when you sign up for a year of the Unlimited plan.

No trade-in is required, and to make the deal even sweeter, Mint will also slash 50% off the wireless. In other words, you'll be getting one of the best phones of 2025 and a full year of unlimited T-Mobile-powered wireless for hundreds less than it would cost to buy the Pixel 10 Pro XL unlocked. I don't know how Mint Mobile can afford to release deals like this, but I'm going to ride this wave as long as I can.

The best camera phone on the market is 50% off at Mint Mobile

50% OFF Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 256GB: $1,199 $599, plus 50% off one year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile Head to Mint Mobile and purchase the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL alongside one year of the Unlimited plan and you'll score 50% OFF both the wireless and the phone. That's $780 of total savings, no trade-in required and no confusing contracts or credit checks to worry about.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a sophisticated, AI-powered smartphone with outstanding cameras and a vibrant 120Hz display; you're ready to switch wireless carriers and you live in an area with good T-Mobile coverage.

❌Skip this deal if: you're happy with your current phone plan; you need a phone with great gaming performance; you don't want to be locked into a single phone plan for a year.

Just like the Pixel phones that came before it, the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is a dream for any Android user who values great camera tech and powerful AI features in their devices. Typically starting at $1,199 for the 256GB configuration, the Pixel 10 Pro XL boasts a gorgeous 6.8-inch Super Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while under the hood you'll get 16GB of RAM and the efficiency of the new Tensor G5 processor.

The XL also comes equipped with all of the latest AI-boosted software features, many of which are exclusive to Pixel, such as Magic Cue, Pixel Journal, and Daily Hub. Like the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup, the XL also now supports Qi2 accessories, and the phone's battery life is better than ever.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

On the other end of things, the Google Pixel 10 series does still lag behind certain Android phones when it comes to gaming performance and max processing speeds, and some folks aren't going to be happy about the Pixel 10 being restricted to eSIM-only in the United States.

Moreover, this Mint Mobile deal only really works if you're cool committing to the T-Mobile-owned carrier for a full year. I, for one, have no problem using the popular MVNO for twelve months if it means I can score 50% off the Pixel 10 Pro XL. After all, it's not like Mint Mobile is some subpar phone company.

I've used Mint on and off for years, and the plan in question is still one of the best unlimited plans around if you value simplicity and affordability from your carrier. You get unlimited talk, text, and data powered by the world's largest 5G network, plus a free mobile hotspot and unlimited calls to Mexico, Canada, and the UK. Throw in a great Android phone for 50% off and you're looking at a deal that might make Black Friday shopping totally unnecessary this year.