Best Google Pixel phones 2025

It's kind of wild to see just how far Google's phones have come since the Nexus days. The company went from relying on other OEMs to showcase the power of Android to buying up a couple of phone divisions and releasing its own take. And now, the best Pixel phones span multiple price points and even form factors.
Of the current available options, our favorite pick is actually a two-fer. It's either the Pixel 9 Pro or the Pixel 9 Pro XL, as these phones share the same specs, with the exception of screen size and battery life. But the great thing about Google's current ensemble is that there's a Pixel phone for everyone, no matter what your budget and needs dictate.
Both the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL offer the best that Google has to offer, combining premium hardware with excellent software. It's just a matter of deciding on how big of a screen or battery you want.
Google shocked many with its unveiling of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, introducing a phone that bears no resemblance to its predecessor besides the "G" on the back. It's a design that still holds up almost a year later, and performance isn't too shabby either.
If you want a phone that provides about 80-90% of the same experience, but costs $300 less, the Pixel 9a is the way to go. It might look a bit odd with the new camera module, but that shouldn't deter you from keeping it in consideration.
Sure, the Pixel 8 Pro is almost two years old, but it still packs a punch. It's really ideal for those who want a flagship experience, minus all of the extra AI features that keep getting added to the newer models. Plus, you'll be able to find it for much less due to how long it has been around.
Google's entry-level Pixel shouldn't be overlooked completely, but is more difficult to recommend when the Pixel 9a exists. That said, if you can find it on sale, the Pixel 9 makes for a fantastic choice.
It's not all that often that a company makes a "goldilocks" phone that fits the needs of practically everyone. Not only did Google do that with the Pixel 9 Pro, but there's also the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The only two differences between the two are the screen and battery size, but everything else is exactly the same.
These are easily the best Pixel phones out there, providing you with an arsenal of tools to perform basically any task. What's nice about Google's decision to keep the specs the same is that you don't have to make sacrifices just because you want a smaller phone. That's been an issue with the best phones for years, so it's nice to see Google buck the trend and stand out.
In terms of performance, benchmarks slot the G4 behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but that doesn't account for the work Tensor does to provide an excellent Gemini-powered AI experience. That, in addition to the excellent camera hardware, improved software experience, and a bunch of intangibles, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL are simply fantastic.
Take everything you knew about the Pixel Fold and throw it out the window. That's seemingly what Google did, as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a revolutionary foldable phone that still manages to impress.
While the Pixel Fold felt outdated as soon as it was released, its successor feels like Google brought something back from the future. At the time, it was the slimmest foldable phone in North America, holding that title until the Galaxy Z Fold 7. All while housing a massive 8-inch inner display, complemented by a 6.3-inch cover screen, both with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Naturally, the Tensor G4 is at the helm, paired with 16GB of RAM, and just like the Pixel 9 Pro, it's a beast. The larger displays provide a bigger canvas for interacting with Gemini, and recent updates continue to improve the experience. Even with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold likely coming around the corner, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is still one of the best phones overall.
Google's Pixel 9a represents a "break" from the norm in terms of design. Instead of the camera bar on the back, the 9a's dual-camera system is simply embedded into the back, like the old days. This helps Google's budget phone stand out from the crowded budget scene in a completely different, but good, way.
Like the other devices in Google's 2024 lineup, the 9a comes equipped with the Tensor G4, but with "just" 8GB. As a result, performance drops a bit when compared to the Pixel 9, but not by very much. It's not until you get into the realm of Gemini features that you really notice the difference.
Part of that is due to the fact that while the Pixel 9a still includes Gemini Nano, it's a "limited version" called "Gemini Nano XXS." With this, Google removed some Gemini features with the 9a, such as the Pixel Screenshots app and Call Notes. That said, it still includes the more popular features like Gemini Live, Best Take, Magic Editor, and others.
You might think it's a bit odd to see a phone that's almost two years old on this list, but I assure you, it's for a good reason. For one, Google (and partnering retailers) are still offering the Pixel 8 Pro, usually at a rather steep discount.
On paper, the most noticeable difference between the 8 Pro and its successor is the chip, as the Tensor G3 provides the horsepower here. Besides that, we have a flagship camera system, headlined by the 50MP wide-angle lens, joined by a 48MP ultrawide, and a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.
You might also enjoy better battery life with the Pixel 8 Pro, at least compared to the standard 9 Pro. This is thanks to the 5,050mAh cell powering the operation, compared to the 4,700mAh battery in the 9 Pro. Beyond that, we don't see anything wrong with saving yourself a few hundred bucks and getting 90% of the same experience.
Rounding out our list of the best Google Pixel phones is the Pixel 9. Seeing this as the last entry might come as a surprise to some, and understandably so. It's not that the Pixel 9 is a bad phone, but it's more about where it lands in comparison.
In his "one year later" retrospective, Android Central Managing Editor Derrek Lee echoes that sentiment when comparing the Pixel 9 to the 9a: "This phone costs $300 less than the Pixel 9, but its specs and capabilities aren't too different, save for less durable glass, less RAM, and some missing camera/media features like 10-bit HDR video or Action Pan."
That said, the phone still offers a great "Pixel experience" overall, complete with Gemini and Google's excellent camera tuning. It's just not as easy of a phone to recommend when the Pixel 9a exists, and the Pixel 9 Pro is only $200 more. Nevertheless, if this is the phone for your budget, then you'll be more than happy.
How to choose
There's a Pixel for everyone
It can seem a bit daunting when trying to decide which of these is the best Google Pixel phone for you. Obviously, if you want a foldable phone, then the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the only choice, unless you happen to have a strange desire to grab the original Pixel Fold on a steep discount.
The Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL are the obvious picks for those wanting the "best" that Google has to offer. These have all of the bells and whistles that you could want, leaving you only to choose between screen and battery size.
Then things get a bit murky, with the Pixel 9a, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 9, all vying for the attention of the budget-conscious. Each of these have their pros and cons, so it will ultimately come down to what you value more.
If you're okay with missing out on a few AI features but want a larger battery, the Pixel 9a is probably for you. Those who don't care as much about the Gemini fluff but want a fantastic camera will gravitate towards the Pixel 8 Pro. Then, the Pixel 9 is there to fill the needs for anyone still looking for an option.
No matter what phone you decide on, just know that you're getting one of the best phones that money can buy. Google has come a long way in both the software and hardware in recent years, and it definitely shows.
