OnePlus 15R vs. Google Pixel 9a: Battle of the value phones

OnePlus 15R $699.99 at OnePlus $699.99 at OnePlus Check Amazon Check Walmart A step too far down The OnePlus 15R is a step-down from the OnePlus 15, but in some ways, it's also a step-down from the previous generation value OnePlus 13R. It has some wonderful features, including a stunning OLED screen, incredible battery life, and supreme durability. But there are also a few things we can't ignore. Pros Fantastic OLED screen with virtually no flicker

Extremely durable

Lots of useful AI features including Mind Space

Amazing battery life Cons Boring design

Missing the telephoto lens from the OnePlus 13

More expensive than predecessor Google Pixel 9a $399 at Amazon $459.99 at Walmart $464.99 at Amazon $599 at Best Buy A top-notch value experience If you want a great phone that doesn't cost a fortune but still affords top-notch features with AI, performance, cameras, and more, the Google Pixel 9a remains a fantastic choice. While it's coming up to a year old and may soon be replaced by the Google Pixel 10a, it still provides tremendous value. Pros Tremendous value for dollar

Tons of Gemini features found in higher end phones

Seven years of software and security updates

Excels with Macro Photos Cons Coming up on a year old already

Very limited internal storage

Low-light photography isn't great

Slow to charge

Every phone brand has its main line and a more affordable option. For OnePlus and Google right now, that's the OnePlus 15R vs. Google Pixel 9a. Both phones are value options in the line that sport premium features for Android users, including heavy integration of AI. Both are relatively new as well: the Google Pixel 9a launched in March 2025, and the OnePlus 15R in December 2025. How can you possibly choose between them? We're here to help.

OnePlus 15R vs. Google Pixel 9a: The basic specs

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The OnePlus 15R has a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 2,800 x 1,272 resolution and TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification, and an impressive 165Hz refresh rate. The 1,800-nit peak brightness can drop to 1 nit as needed. Android Central's Harish Jonnalagadda says the screen is easy on the eyes. But he notes that it only supports 144Hz or 165Hz refresh rates in six game titles. For everything else, it's a basic 120Hz.

However, Nicholas Sutrich adds that after testing the phone, he found it uses the most flicker-free OLED he has ever seen, a huge selling point for those with sensitivities. He loves the brightness and outdoor visibility, both of which he describes as excellent, and appreciates the eye care features. He even goes so far as to call its screen one of the best in OLED tech.