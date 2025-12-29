OnePlus 15R vs. Google Pixel 9a: Battle of the value phones

Versus
By published

The OnePlus 15R is a new value option that you might be considering head-to-head with the Google Pixel 9a as an affordable phone.

OnePlus 15R vs. Google Pixel 9a: The basic specs

OnePlus 15R review on Android Central

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The OnePlus 15R has a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 2,800 x 1,272 resolution and TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification, and an impressive 165Hz refresh rate. The 1,800-nit peak brightness can drop to 1 nit as needed. Android Central's Harish Jonnalagadda says the screen is easy on the eyes. But he notes that it only supports 144Hz or 165Hz refresh rates in six game titles. For everything else, it's a basic 120Hz.

However, Nicholas Sutrich adds that after testing the phone, he found it uses the most flicker-free OLED he has ever seen, a huge selling point for those with sensitivities. He loves the brightness and outdoor visibility, both of which he describes as excellent, and appreciates the eye care features. He even goes so far as to call its screen one of the best in OLED tech.