Moto G Power 2026 vs. CMF Phone 2 Pro: What you can get for under $300

Moto G Power 2026 Check Amazon Buy at Motorola A decent device You get a pretty good setup with the Moto G Power 2026, including long battery life, gorgeous design, access to AI, and an ultra-durable design, all for $300. But there are some concessions to be made. Pros Very big and bright screen

Great up to 2-day battery life with optimization

Decent AI integration

Very affordable

Incredibly durable Cons Camera specs are similar to previous gen, which wasn't great

Step-down processor might be laggy for power users

Likely limited software updates and security support CMF Phone 2 Pro $279 at Nothing Tech - USA $279 at Nothing Tech - USA $279 at Nothing Tech - USA Check Amazon Great bang for your buck As a budget phone, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is the best you can buy under $300, but it's only available in a limited beta program in the U.S. right now. Nonetheless, you get a unique design, the cool Essential Space and Key, and pretty decent all-around specs. Pros Very cool and unique design

Essential Space and Essential Key could prove invaluable

Rigorous testing for impact and bending

Likely comes with longer security support Cons Only has a mono speaker

Battery is slightly smaller

Doesn't have as high dust and water resistance

Limited availability in the U.S.

If you're looking for an affordable phone for a teen, senior, or someone who just wants the basics, you can start with this Moto G Power 2026 vs. CMF Phone 2 Pro comparison, as both are good options. Not only do they both come in at under $300, but they also boast premium features you wouldn't expect to find in entry-priced phones, giving you great value for the dollar.

Choosing between them is tough since they both have enticing features and designs that set them apart. Let's take a look to see which one might be a better fit for your needs.

Moto G Power 2026 vs. CMF Phone 2 Pro: Design and basics