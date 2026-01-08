Moto G Power 2026 vs. CMF Phone 2 Pro: What you can get for under $300
Both the Moto G Power 2026 vs. CMF Phone 2 Pro are sub-$300 phones, great for teens, tween, seniors, light users, and secondary devices.
A decent device
You get a pretty good setup with the Moto G Power 2026, including long battery life, gorgeous design, access to AI, and an ultra-durable design, all for $300. But there are some concessions to be made.
Pros
- Very big and bright screen
- Great up to 2-day battery life with optimization
- Decent AI integration
- Very affordable
- Incredibly durable
Cons
- Camera specs are similar to previous gen, which wasn't great
- Step-down processor might be laggy for power users
- Likely limited software updates and security support
Great bang for your buck
As a budget phone, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is the best you can buy under $300, but it's only available in a limited beta program in the U.S. right now. Nonetheless, you get a unique design, the cool Essential Space and Key, and pretty decent all-around specs.
Pros
- Very cool and unique design
- Essential Space and Essential Key could prove invaluable
- Rigorous testing for impact and bending
- Likely comes with longer security support
Cons
- Only has a mono speaker
- Battery is slightly smaller
- Doesn't have as high dust and water resistance
- Limited availability in the U.S.
If you're looking for an affordable phone for a teen, senior, or someone who just wants the basics, you can start with this Moto G Power 2026 vs. CMF Phone 2 Pro comparison, as both are good options. Not only do they both come in at under $300, but they also boast premium features you wouldn't expect to find in entry-priced phones, giving you great value for the dollar.
Choosing between them is tough since they both have enticing features and designs that set them apart. Let's take a look to see which one might be a better fit for your needs.